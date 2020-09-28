 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
scoreboard
agate

scoreboard

  • Updated

ON TV

BOWLING

FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va., 7 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — SK at NC, 5:25 a.m.

MLB BASEBALL

ABC — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1, 2 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 4 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1, 7 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Salford, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — RFL: St. Helens at Wigan, 2:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 9 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News