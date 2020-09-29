scoreboard

ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: The La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy, Belgium, 124 miles (taped), 3 p.m.
BOWLING
FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va., 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
MLB BASEBALL
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2, 1 p.m.
ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2, 3 p.m.
TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1, 5 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2, 7 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 1, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
Local bowling
FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Teresa Goldmann 494, Peg Gilmore 437, Erika Hollier 417, Shari Parkis 399, Theresa Smithler 379, Darlene Treat 349, Shirley Barber 348, Marion Fritz 342, Clara Stechuhak 341
Steve Phillips 614, Orie Seamans 497, Rich Sarnicola 490, Jim Partridge 484, Al Prosser 474, Neal Taylor 461, Gary Feldman 454, Gregg Carpenter 413, Paul Goldmann 411
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Lori Hamel 495, Peg Gilmore 495, Teresa Goldmann 460, Darlene Treat 446, Brenda Youells 435, Marge McDonald 395, Bonnie Cronk 392, Pennie Youells 388, Patti Loran 388, Kate Fletcher 387
Senior Stars
Joan Ashby 626, Teresa Goldmann 544, Sharon Mills 515, Debbie Dzikoski 469. Linda Weigand 459, Margaret Andrews 450, Sharon Murdick 449, Peg Gilmore 439, Joan McCarthy 430
Bob Wells 553, John Ashby 529, Gary Gibson 523, Rick Jordan 519, Paul Cady 516, Loren Barker 509, Ted Murdick 494, Gregg Carpenter 489, Tom King 470, Gary Dredge 470
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Greg Spinelli 717, Todd Moore 680, Mitch Hamil 676, Ben Appleby 674, Dave Minor, JR. 670, Becca Young 661, Tom Winslow 638, Kevin Mead 629, Rick Gibson 626, Pat Donahue 623, Barry Marginean 618, Tom Sciortino 600, Jeff farrelly 600
Baseball
MLB Postseason
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0
Tuesday: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Wednesday: Toronto (Ryu 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 1:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday: Toronto (Walker 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2)
Chicago White Sox 1, Oakland 0
G1: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1
Wednesday: Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 12:10 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday: Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0 or Cease 5-4) at Oakland
Houston 1, Minnesota 0
G1: Houston 4, Minnesota 1
Wednesday: Houston at Minnesota (Berríos 5-4), 10:08 a.m. (ESPN2)
x-Thursday: Houston at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0)
Cleveland vs. New York Yankees
Tuesday: New York Yankees at Cleveland, (n)
Wednesday: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 4:08 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday: New York Yankees (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2)
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee
Wednesday: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2)
x-Friday: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
Wednesday: Cincinnati (Bauer 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 9:08 a.m. (ESPN)
Thursday: Cincinnati (Castillo 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-2)
x-Friday: Cincinnati (Gray 5-3) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4)
Chicago Cubs vs. Miami
Wednesday: Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-5), 11:08 a.m. (ABC)
Thursday: Miami (Sanchez 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3)
x-Friday: Miami (Lopez 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-3)
San Diego vs. St. Louis
Wednesday: St. Louis (Kim 3-0) at San Diego (Lamet 3-1), 2:08 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday: St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3) at San Diego
x-Friday: St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at San Diego
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner
Oakland-Chicago White Sox winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner
National League
San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego-St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS)
Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati winner
At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati winner (FS1 or MLB)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati (FS1 or MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta-Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta-Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
At San Diego
TBA, (All Games on TBS)
Sunday. Oct. 11:
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
x-Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
National League
At Arlington, Texas
TBA, (Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
x-Sunday, Oct. 18:
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
At Arlington, Texas
TBA, (All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Saturday, Oct. 24:
x-Sunday, Oct. 25:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:
football
NFL standings
AFC
EAST W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77
New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94
SOUTH W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95
NORTH W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88
Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74
WEST W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57
Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
EAST W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97
Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .000 59 87
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79
SOUTH W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108
NORTH W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102
WEST W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46
Thursday’s result
Miami 31, Jacksonville 13
Sunday’s results
Pittsburgh 28, Houston 21
Tennessee 31, Minnesota 30
Cincinnati 23, Philadelphia 23
Chicago 30, Atlanta 26
Cleveland 34, Washington 20
New England 36, Las Vegas 20
Buffalo 35, L.A. Rams 32
San Francisco 36, N.Y. Giants 9
Indianapolis 36, N.Y. Jets 7
Carolina 21, L.A. Chargers 16
Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10
Detroit 26, Arizona 23
Seattle 38, Dallas 31
Green Bay 37, New Orleans 30
Monday’s result
Kansas City 34, Baltimore 20
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All games in Orlando, Fla.
Best-of-7; x-if necessary
NBA FINALS
L.A. Lakers, Miami
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
