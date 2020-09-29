 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
scoreboard
agate

scoreboard

  • Updated

ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

CYCLING

NBCSN — UCI: The La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy, Belgium, 124 miles (taped), 3 p.m.

BOWLING

FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va., 7 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB BASEBALL

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2, 1 p.m.

ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2, 3 p.m.

TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1, 5 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2, 7 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 1, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 9 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Local bowling

FALCON LANES

Auburn Seniors

Teresa Goldmann 494, Peg Gilmore 437, Erika Hollier 417, Shari Parkis 399, Theresa Smithler 379, Darlene Treat 349, Shirley Barber 348, Marion Fritz 342, Clara Stechuhak 341

Steve Phillips 614, Orie Seamans 497, Rich Sarnicola 490, Jim Partridge 484, Al Prosser 474, Neal Taylor 461, Gary Feldman 454, Gregg Carpenter 413, Paul Goldmann 411

RAINBOW LANES

Thursday Morning Pastimes

Lori Hamel 495, Peg Gilmore 495, Teresa Goldmann 460, Darlene Treat 446, Brenda Youells 435, Marge McDonald 395, Bonnie Cronk 392, Pennie Youells 388, Patti Loran 388, Kate Fletcher 387

Senior Stars

Joan Ashby 626, Teresa Goldmann 544, Sharon Mills 515, Debbie Dzikoski 469. Linda Weigand 459, Margaret Andrews 450, Sharon Murdick 449, Peg Gilmore 439, Joan McCarthy 430

Bob Wells 553, John Ashby 529, Gary Gibson 523, Rick Jordan 519, Paul Cady 516, Loren Barker 509, Ted Murdick 494, Gregg Carpenter 489, Tom King 470, Gary Dredge 470

Bill Stanley Memorial League

Greg Spinelli 717, Todd Moore 680, Mitch Hamil 676, Ben Appleby 674, Dave Minor, JR. 670, Becca Young 661, Tom Winslow 638, Kevin Mead 629, Rick Gibson 626, Pat Donahue 623, Barry Marginean 618, Tom Sciortino 600, Jeff farrelly 600

Baseball

MLB Postseason

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0

Tuesday: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Wednesday: Toronto (Ryu 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 1:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday: Toronto (Walker 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2)

Chicago White Sox 1, Oakland 0

G1: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Wednesday: Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 12:10 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Thursday: Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0 or Cease 5-4) at Oakland

Houston 1, Minnesota 0

G1: Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Wednesday: Houston at Minnesota (Berríos 5-4), 10:08 a.m. (ESPN2)

x-Thursday: Houston at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0)

Cleveland vs. New York Yankees

Tuesday: New York Yankees at Cleveland, (n)

Wednesday: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 4:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday: New York Yankees (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2)

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee

Wednesday: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2)

x-Friday: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta vs. Cincinnati

Wednesday: Cincinnati (Bauer 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 9:08 a.m. (ESPN)

Thursday: Cincinnati (Castillo 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-2)

x-Friday: Cincinnati (Gray 5-3) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4)

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami

Wednesday: Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-5), 11:08 a.m. (ABC)

Thursday: Miami (Sanchez 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3)

x-Friday: Miami (Lopez 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-3)

San Diego vs. St. Louis

Wednesday: St. Louis (Kim 3-0) at San Diego (Lamet 3-1), 2:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday: St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3) at San Diego

x-Friday: St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at San Diego

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner

At San Diego

Monday, Oct. 5: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner

Oakland-Chicago White Sox winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner

At Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 5: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner

National League

San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego-St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS)

Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati winner

At Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati winner (FS1 or MLB)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati (FS1 or MLB)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta-Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta-Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

At San Diego

TBA, (All Games on TBS)

Sunday. Oct. 11:

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

x-Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

National League

At Arlington, Texas

TBA, (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

x-Sunday, Oct. 18:

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

At Arlington, Texas

TBA, (All Games on Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

Friday, Oct. 23:

Saturday, Oct. 24:

x-Sunday, Oct. 25:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:

football

NFL standings

AFC

EAST W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77

New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66

Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65

N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94

SOUTH W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74

Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45

Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84

Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95

NORTH W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88

Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74

WEST W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60

Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57

Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

EAST W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97

Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81

Philadelphia 0 2 1 .000 59 87

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79

SOUTH W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61

Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94

Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108

NORTH W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62

Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92

Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102

WEST W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86

Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71

San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46

Thursday’s result

Miami 31, Jacksonville 13

Sunday’s results

Pittsburgh 28, Houston 21

Tennessee 31, Minnesota 30

Cincinnati 23, Philadelphia 23

Chicago 30, Atlanta 26

Cleveland 34, Washington 20

New England 36, Las Vegas 20

Buffalo 35, L.A. Rams 32

San Francisco 36, N.Y. Giants 9

Indianapolis 36, N.Y. Jets 7

Carolina 21, L.A. Chargers 16

Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10

Detroit 26, Arizona 23

Seattle 38, Dallas 31

Green Bay 37, New Orleans 30

Monday’s result

Kansas City 34, Baltimore 20

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All games in Orlando, Fla.

Best-of-7; x-if necessary

NBA FINALS

L.A. Lakers, Miami

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 9 p.m.

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News