Scott Heinekamp

  • Updated

Municipality: Ledyard

Office sought: Town Board

Political party (or parties): Democrat

Age: 67

Family information: Two children, two grandchildren

Professional and previous political experience: Incumbent since 2018

Education: BS Physics Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; PhD Physics Brown University

Message to voters: I grew up in central NY and have lived in Ledyard for 35 years, employed at Wells College and occasionally at Cornell University.

I strongly support well-managed agriculture and modest economic development in Aurora and Ledyard. As a homeowner and landowner, I am familiar with the practical issues that need to be addressed by local government. It has been a pleasure serving on the Ledyard Town board these past four years and I seek your vote in November.

