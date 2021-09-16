Scott Heinekamp

Municipality: Ledyard
Office sought: Town Board
Political party (or parties): Democrat
Age: 67
Family information: Two children, two grandchildren
Professional and previous political experience: Incumbent since 2018
Education: BS Physics Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; PhD Physics Brown University
Message to voters: I grew up in central NY and have lived in Ledyard for 35 years, employed at Wells College and occasionally at Cornell University.
I strongly support well-managed agriculture and modest economic development in Aurora and Ledyard. As a homeowner and landowner, I am familiar with the practical issues that need to be addressed by local government. It has been a pleasure serving on the Ledyard Town board these past four years and I seek your vote in November.