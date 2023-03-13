The Tremaine Edmunds era in Buffalo has come to a close.

Edmunds, 24, is headed to the Chicago Bears, per multiple reports. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it is a four-year deal for $72 million, with $50 million guaranteed, which is the largest four-year contract for an inside linebacker in the league.

Edmunds has had 100-plus tackles in each of his five seasons. This past season, he logged 102 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and an interception.

"You never replace a person or a player like a Tremaine Edmunds," coach Sean McDermott said at the combine.

Now, the Bills will have to find away without Edmunds. It seemed unlikely from a financial standpoint that they would be able to keep Edmunds, one of their most notable free agents this offseason.

The Bills extended fellow linebacker Matt Milano on Sunday, hinting that it could be hard to keep Edmunds as well. Ultimately, Edmunds' strong play gave him the chance to cash in with another team. The Bears are also signing linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal, per multiple reports, taking another solid free-agent linebacker off the market.

Edmunds calls the plays for the defense, and his range and athletic ability made him one of the top free-agent linebackers.

"I thought he had his best year," McDermott said in January. "I really believe that. I think you saw him grow from a leadership standpoint. You saw him grow from a performance standpoint. And I know he's just got that attitude that he wants to continue to improve.”

Edmunds, a team captain, has been among the keys to Buffalo's success over the past few seasons. He played 75 regular-season games in Buffalo, starting every game he played in, and eight playoff games.

General manager Brandon Beane has seen Edmunds develop since the Bills drafted him as a 19 year old, and Beane said it's "been amazing" to watch that growth. Beane has seen Edmunds grow into his role as a vocal leader in particular.

"You can just see his maturation," Beane said. "Like (you’re) used to Tremaine, you guys feel it as big as he is, he's so nice, and you saw some anger like fussing at guys. Like get your (ass) in gear and like just the growth and him being comfortable in his skin to call out another player, whether as a young guy or vet. So he's a big part of our success, as well, coming in with Josh that year."

The Bills traded up to draft Edmunds in the first round of the 2018 draft, after taking Josh Allen the same day.

"He's a difference maker out there," Allen said of Edmunds. "Guys love him. I love him. He busts his tail. He works hard. He doesn't complain. He's the ultimate guy on defense that you would want leading your defense."