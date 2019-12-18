Sean Tucker

Position: Running Back
Height: 5-10
Weight: 200
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Owings Mills, Md.
High School: Calvert Hall
Biography: High School: Running back and cornerback for head coach Donald Davis … Considered the No. 14 overall prospect in the state of Maryland by ESPN … Rated 60th among Class of 2020 running backs and the No. 29 prospect in Maryland by the 247Sports.com composite … No. 28 player in the state, according to Rivals.com … PrepStar All-Atlantic Region performer … Two-time All-MIAA “A” Conference selection … Named to the 2019 Baltimore Touchdown Club “Super 22” Team … Earned 2018 Baltimore Sun All-Metro First Team honors … As a senior, rushed for 1,204 yards and 14 touchdowns … Ran for 1,556 yards and 14 TDs in 12 games during his junior season, averaging 129.6 yards per game and 7.2 yards a carry … Also competes in indoor and outdoor track, winning the MIAA titles in the 55-meter, 100-meter and 200-meter sprints as a junior.