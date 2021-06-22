Searching for sticky stuff: MLB umps start checking pitchers

Kyle Muller, who was making his first big league start for the Braves, was similarly stopped and inspected after the bottom of the first.

DeGrom appeared to ask May after the top of the second if he'd need to be inspected again, but May waved him on that time. He was inspected again after the fifth, prompting more boos from the fans while their hometown pitcher was cleared again.

"Honestly, I didn't mind it. It was quick and it went pretty easy," deGrom said.

There was a strange occurrence in Phoenix when Milwaukee left-hander Brett Anderson was checked by umpires while leaving in the middle of the second with an undisclosed injury.

Anderson was slowly walking off the field when he was approached by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn. After his glove and cap were quickly checked, the pitcher was allowed to go to the dugout.

The umps had inspected Arizona starter Merrill Kelly after the top of the second.

Any suspended players would not be replaced on a team's active roster. Braves manager Brian Snitker emphasized that when he met with players Sunday and discussed crackdown at length.