Season of the Slump: Baseball keeps swinging and missing

Many baseball veterans try not to draw conclusions from Aprils, when cold and blustery weather can hold down offense. Still, a comparison to previous seasons through April is startling.

The batting average was the lowest through April since .230 in 1968, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The .309 on-base percentage was the lowest since .294 in 1968 and the .3894 slugging percentage a mark not seen since 2014's .3389, Elias said.

"It's an inconsistent weather month, which tends to depress offense a little bit. I tend to kind of hold off judgment until we get into the summer months," New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

"I would say pitching now is as good as it's been and as specific as it been? I think people really know better than ever what makes a pitcher really good and what their true strengths are other than what you think their strengths are and how you can target different matchups."

Jacob deGrom of the Mets has a 0.51 ERA, on track to break the post dead-ball era record of 1.12 set by the St. Louis Cardinals' Bob Gibson in 1968.

"You see deGrom -- you can see guys go out and punch out 14, 15, you're like, OK, it's not like not that big of a deal anymore," Mattingly said. "It seems like teams are striking out 12, 15 times a night, and that's just normal."