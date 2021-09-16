Seattle Mariners land All-Star Game earlier than expected

Seattle's turn as host will make for three straight years when the game is played in the Western half of the country. This year's All-Star Game was moved to Denver from Atlanta in April after Manfred made the decision to relocate the game because of a Georgia voting law that critics say will negatively affect communities of color. His decision generally was denounced by conservatives and praised by liberals.

The 2022 game will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It was originally scheduled to be there in 2020 before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manfred said he was "not in a position" to comment on any conversations about a future game in Atlanta and commended Seattle on being ready to host quicker than expected.

"John and his people did a fantastic job getting ready sooner. You know our deepest hope is for baseball to return to its traditional kind of apolitical stance," Manfred said. "We're about entertaining our fans, having an inclusive environment that everybody can come and enjoy our games."

Seattle's bid was led by senior vice president Randy Adamack, who has been with the franchise for 44 of its 45 seasons.