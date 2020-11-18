SEC adapting to help league crown champion during pandemic

"I do believe that Alabama and LSU ought to play this year, and I do believe we're going to play somehow, some way," Orgeron said.

Florida visits Vanderbilt on Saturday for the fifth-ranked Gators' first road trip since a 41-38 loss at Texas A&M on Oct. 10. That's where the Gators believe their outbreak started, so they have made several changes hoping to keep themselves safer.

Players and team officials will have assigned seating at every meal to make contact tracing easier. No food or drinks will be available on the flight to Gainesville to Nashville or the return flight to Florida, and everyone will keep their masks on. Mullen also doesn't want his Gators spending much time in Vanderbilt Stadium's small locker room.

"Unfortunately I've been to Vanderbilt, so I know the visiting locker room situation," Mullen said. "We're going to change our entire pregame routine to try to really limit the amount of time that we would ever spend in the locker room."

After Saturday, the SEC may reschedule games giving teams only five days' notice to squeeze in as many games as possible.

"Oh, it'd be an unmitigated, torturous nuisance," Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said.