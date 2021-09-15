SEC defenses flexing after 2020 championship game fireworks

"We like to look at ourselves as one of the top defenses in the country," Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson said. "So in order to do that, you have to be able to go into hostile environments and be able to play great defense even when offense isn't going as well.

"There's going to be some games where the offense is going to have to lean on us and there's going to be some games where we're going to have to lean on them. It's a family. We've got each other's backs."

The Aggies are without Kellen Mond's successor at quarterback, with Haynes King out indefinitely with a broken leg.

Georgia and No. 22 Auburn are tied for the national lead in scoring defense, giving up 10 points through two games. The Tigers have faced the weakest competition to date leading up to Saturday's visit to No. 10 Penn State.

No. 1 Alabama has allowed only three total points in the first half of games No. 24 Miami and Mercer. The Crimson Tide have had a few second-half lapses.