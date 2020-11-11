SEC has a new look in 2020 with rise of Aggies and Gators

The Southeastern Conference has a new look this season.

Top-ranked Alabama remains at the top of the standings, but beyond that, things are quite a bit different.

No. 6 Florida's win over 12th-ranked Georgia last week could keep the Bulldogs from reaching the league title game for the first time in four seasons, and No. 5 Texas A&M is second in the West division with a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Further down the standings, Arkansas has ended two winless years of conference play with three SEC victories with four games to go, and reigning national champion LSU has fallen to near the bottom of the West with Joe Burrow now playing in the NFL.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has led his team to a 5-1 start in his third year since signing a 10-year, $75 million contract. He was asked about the changes in the league this year.

"I hope it stays strange," Fisher said with a laugh.

Texas A&M, which entered the SEC in 2012, lost 52-24 at Alabama before going on a four-game winning streak. It started on Oct. 10, when the Aggies handed the Gators their only loss.