Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby race

Larry Collmus, who calls the Triple Crown races for NBC, provided a live call for the virtual Derby, seeing it unfold for the first time just as he would have been doing on the first Saturday in May.

“That was fun ”calling" Secretariat and the other Triple Crown winners," he tweeted.

A virtual Seattle Slew, who won the 1977 Triple Crown, led much of the way until being overtaken in the stretch.

Secretariat surged to the lead in deep stretch in the middle of the track. No margins were provided.

The computer imagery failed to capture the dirt from the track that sticks to the horses running in the back, and there was no noise from the usual Derby day crowd of 150,000 or more. The race lacked the cavalry charge to the first turn that is typical of the usual 20-horse Derby field.

Secretariat was a two-time Horse of the Year and swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont, winning the last race by a record 31 lengths, in 1973.

Citation, the 1948 Triple Crown champion, finished second. Seattle Slew was third. Affirmed, the 1978 champion, was fourth, followed by American Pharoah.