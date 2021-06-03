Section III releases 2021 football schedule; Auburn begins Sept. 3

Section III has released its football schedule for the upcoming 2021 fall season.

Teams will begin the season the week of Sept. 3, while the regular season will conclude in most leagues the week of Oct. 22. Playoffs and crossover action will begin with sectional quarterfinals on Oct. 29, and will continue through November.

Auburn begins its Class A slate against Niskayuna, an out-of-section opponent, on Sept. 3 at Holland Stadium. That serves as one of four home games on the slate for the Maroons. Auburn will also host Central Square (Sept. 10), Jamesville-DeWitt (Oct. 1) and Fayetteville-Manlius (Oct. 15).

The game against the Hornets will be a rematch of last season's overtime thriller, which Auburn won to cap an undefeated season.

Skaneateles is the lone Class C school in the Cayuga County-area. The Lakers' first game is at home, Sept. 10, against Canastota. Other home opponents include Lowville and Holland Patent, before Skaneateles wraps up on the road Oct. 23 at Clinton.

In the Class D North-West division, Cato-Meridian opens the season with three of its first four games at home. The Blue Devils kick off against Waterville on Sept. 10. They'll also host Sandy Creek (Sept. 17), Notre Dame (Oct. 1) and Beaver River (Oct. 22).