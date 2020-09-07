Segura homers in 10th as Phillies top Mets

NEW YORK — Jean Segura has helped all over the Philadelphia Phillies infield this season.
Might have the bullpen's biggest save now, too.
“Jean has been special for us this year," manager Joe Girardi said.
Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out the Phillies' abominable bullpen to salvage a 9-8 win over the New York Mets on Monday for a four-game split.
The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball's worst relief corps, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil's three-run homer in the seventh inning.
Philadelphia rookie Alec Bohm countered with a tying single in the eighth against Jeurys Familia, plating Segura before Andrew Knapp turned too wide around third and got picked off to end the inning.
Segura hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the 10th, lining a pitch from Miguel Castro (1-1) over the wall in left-center. Segura, who entered with 12 RBIs this season, also had a three-run double in the first inning and finished with four hits.
Héctor Neris allowed an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the inning but still completed his third save.
Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which improved to 20-17 and moved 3 1/2 games ahead of New York and remained 1 1/2 ahead of Miami for second place in the NL East. Philadelphia opens a brutal stretch with five doubleheaders in 15 days Tuesday.
MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4, 10 IN.: Miguel Rojas had four hits for Miami, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning.
Atlanta's Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying pinch-hit homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer's second blown save in 11 chances.
Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami's designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti's sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right-center.
TWINS 6, TIGERS 2: Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark Minnesota's four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension.
Pineda (1-0) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings and a no-decision as the Twins beat Chicago.
MARINERS 8, RANGERS 4: Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run and surging Seattle beat Texas for its first six-game winning streak since July 2019.
Seattle completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers, who have lost six straight. The Mariners are 11-3 after an 8-19 start, on their longest winning streak streak since July 24-30 last year against Detroit and Texas.
Moore drove in a career-high four runs, homering in the third inning and clearing the bases with a two-out double into the left-field corner in the fourth. It was Moore’s sixth home run this season.
CUBS 5, CARDINALS 1: Kyle Hendricks went eight innings, and NL Central-leading Chicago beat second-place St. Louis.
The Cubs got just the sort of start they needed from Hendricks and closed out the five-game series on a winning note after losing three straight. They lead their longtime rivals by 2 1/2 games.
Hendricks (5-4) gave up a run and seven hits in his second straight win. He also struck out four and walked none in his 38th consecutive start with two walks or less — the most by a Cubs pitcher since at least 1901.
