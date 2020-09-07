Segura homers in 10th as Phillies top Mets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Jean Segura has helped all over the Philadelphia Phillies infield this season.

Might have the bullpen's biggest save now, too.

“Jean has been special for us this year," manager Joe Girardi said.

Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out the Phillies' abominable bullpen to salvage a 9-8 win over the New York Mets on Monday for a four-game split.

The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball's worst relief corps, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil's three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Philadelphia rookie Alec Bohm countered with a tying single in the eighth against Jeurys Familia, plating Segura before Andrew Knapp turned too wide around third and got picked off to end the inning.

Segura hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the 10th, lining a pitch from Miguel Castro (1-1) over the wall in left-center. Segura, who entered with 12 RBIs this season, also had a three-run double in the first inning and finished with four hits.

Héctor Neris allowed an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the inning but still completed his third save.