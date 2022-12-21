Seneca Meadows sends cease-and-desist order to Seneca Lake Guardian

SENECA FALLS — Lawyers for Seneca Meadows Inc. sent a cease-and-desist notice to Seneca Lake Guardian nearly a month ago, claiming the Watkins Glen-based environmental group was making false and defamatory statements about the company and its landfill.

Seneca Lake Guardian has responded with its own statement, saying it “will not be bullied” by SMI and its parent company, Texas-based Waste Connections. And, they are supported by two local companies not far from the landfill, Waterloo Container and BonaDent & Danaren Dental Laboratories.

The notice from SMI, dated Nov. 18, came from the Beveridge & Diamond law firm of New York City; it was signed by attorney Michael Murphy. It was addressed to Yvonne Taylor and Joseph Campbell, Seneca Lake Guardian’s top officials.

“This letter addresses and provides documentation of the false and defamatory statements that Seneca Lake Guardian and Yvonne Taylor have made and repeated about Seneca Meadows and the landfill across multiple forums, including Seneca Lake Guardian’s website,” Murphy wrote. “We write to demand the removal of these wrongful statements from online media and the cessation of further defamatory conduct.”

The letter states Taylor and Campbell are responsible for those statements.

Attorney Phillip Gitlen of Albany-based Whiteman Osterman & Hanna sent a response to Murphy’s office dated Dec. 7.

“Seneca Lake Guardian is exercising its lawful right to petition government agencies, participate in public hearings and express its opinion in public media, to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and to elected representatives of the Finger Lakes Region that the Seneca Meadows Landfill should no longer be permitted to operate,” Gitlen wrote. “And Seneca Lake Guardian will not be dissuaded in these endeavors by your client’s attempt to threaten and bully them into silence.”

Murphy’s letter lists six examples of what it calls false claims by Seneca Lake Guardian, and details specific quotes objectionable to the company. They are about the health effects of emissions, odor impacts, truck traffic, its compliance status, its impacts on tourism, and other “false and misleading” statements on water pollution, leachate and impacts on climate change.

“Seneca Meadows welcomes input from the community and seeks to engage productively with local residents and organizations to address concerns,” Murphy wrote. “Yet Seneca Lake Guardian has chosen a different path of publishing unfounded statements about the Seneca Meadows Landfill on its website, through realMedia and other forums in furtherance of its apparent mission to unfairly tarnish the landfill. These disparaging claims about contamination, health effects, violations of legal obligations and other landfill impacts which have no basis in fact and are contrary to objective evidence are wrong and harmful to Seneca Meadows and its employees.

“Seneca Lake Guardian must cease making and remove its defamatory statements from its website and other platforms,” Murphy added.

Gitlen called Seneca Lake Guardian a “grass roots, publicly-supported, non-profit corporation committed to the preservation and protection of the environment of the Finger Lakes.” One of the organization’s chief priorities is the cessation of operations at the largest landfill in New York state — as of now, a town of Seneca Falls law stipulates Seneca Meadows must close by the end of 2025, legislation SMI is challenging in court.

Gitlen said Seneca Lake Guardian is actively participating in the public proceedings of the DEC regarding SMI’s pending permit application for a “massive” expansion of the landfill, one that would allow it to operate until 2040.

He claimed SMI has interpreted the data on the landfill’s impacts on the environment incorrectly, citing contrary information.

“In sum, Seneca Lake Guardian will not be threatened or bullied and will continue to raise these issues in the context of the pending permit modification proceedings as its first amendment right and subject to the protections afforded by the state Civil Rights law and will continue to urge the relevant government agencies and officials to not allow the landfill to continue to operate past 2025.”

Bill Lutz, president of Waterloo Container, and Danielle Bonafiglia Wirth, president and CEO of BonaDent, were quoted in a separate press release issued by Seneca Lake Guardian.

“Waterloo Container is incredulous as Waste Connections uses bully tactics to try to infringe upon Seneca Lake Guardian’s First Amendment rights,” Lutz said. “It’s appalling to see a big Texas-based company that claims to be a good neighbor treat our actual neighbors like this.”

Wirth said BonaDent “alone cannot compete with the landfill’s money, influence and intimidation on our electorate. Time and time again, Waste Connections has proven that they will double down on financial, political and legal pressure in an effort to quiet the voices of those like Seneca Lake Guardian, businesses and community members in our region who are negatively impacted by this issue.”

Wirth noted BonaDent has opposed the permit application to expand formally and claims the company has trouble recruiting technicians to come to its Seneca Falls facility to work because of the odor and other issues, problems she maintains the company doesn’t face in its operations in South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.