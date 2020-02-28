Senior Bowl helps some draft prospects prep for NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Linebacker Malik Harrison came to the NFL's annual scouting combine fully prepared.

He expected the early mornings, the late nights and the wall-to-wall interview schedules. He answered endless questions and took the psychological tests. And over the past month, the former Ohio State star even mapped out a plan for what could be the most important week of his life.

Acing it could set up Harrison for a big payday on draft weekend. Struggle, and his stock could start sliding.

For Harrison and the other Senior Bowl veterans in Indianapolis this week, this is not a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; it's an opportunity to take advantage of their previous experiences.

"The Senior Bowl is just like this: late nights and early mornings. Long days. So, it prepared me mentally and physically," Harrison said. "It helped a lot."

No, the two events are not exactly the same.

In Mobile, Alabama, a few dozen players practice in pads and get one-on-one instruction from NFL coaching staffs. Some might even be asked to try out at new positions.

Or as Harrison describes it — it's football and technique.