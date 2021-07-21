Sex Pistols singer calls TV show 'nonsense' in songs dispute

LONDON — Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon said that he's "heart and soul" against letting the band's songs be used in an upcoming television drama about the pioneering punk outfit, dismissing the TV series as "nonsense."

Lydon, formerly known as Johnny Rotten, is being sued by guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, who want the songs to feature in "Pistol," a Disney-backed series based on a memoir by Jones.

Lydon says the songs can't be licensed without his consent, but Cook and Jones say an agreement dating from 1998 allows a majority decision.

During a hearing at the High Court in London, Lydon said the agreement had never been used and the band had always made decisions about its music and imagery unanimously.

"I don't understand how Steve and Paul think they have the right to insist that I do something that I so morally heart and soul disagree with without any involvement," he said.

He said his erstwhile bandmates were demanding "that I agree to sign over the rights to a drama documentary that I am not allowed any access to."

"To me that smacks of some kind of slave labor," he said.