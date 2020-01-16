Sharon Mills

Sharon Mills is 71 years old, lives in Port Byron and is retired. She has qualified many times and her best finish is seventh. Sharon has a career high game of 288, high series of 715 and high average of 191. Her tournament average is 174.78 for nine games. Her next opponent is Jackie Gibbs.

