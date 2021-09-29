Shepard and Slayton iffy, Giants Golladay needs to step up

He also had a sideline blowup with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Sept. 16 late in a game against Washington. Both men called it a heat of the moment tiff and shrugged it off.

With the Lions, Golladay made catches that covered big chunks of yardage. His longest reception with the Giants has been 19 yards. He could not explain the lack of big plays and avoided answering when asked if the Giants had him running different routes than in Detroit.

"At the end of the day, I'm going to run what the guys want me to run," he said. "I just look at it as whenever my number is called, I just want to go out there and make the play. If it's short or long, I've just got to go out there and make the play. That's my mindset."

The Giants will need more from him, especially with fellow starting receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton very iffy after injuring their hamstrings last weekend.

"I'm not feeling it as pressure at all," Golladay said. "I've been in situations where receivers have gone down. At the end of the day, I've still got to do my job. That's make plays. I'm not going to do more than what I'm asked to do."