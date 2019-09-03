WEEDSPORT – Matt Sheppard found himself in seventh heaven when he climbed Weedsport Speedway’s Victory Hill on Monday night.
The Waterloo racer extended his Super DIRTcar Series points lead and increased his series-leading win total to seven when he bested the likes of Danny Johnson, Larry Wight, and others to win the 100-lap big-block modified event that headlined Weedsport’s Labor Day Double Play.
“The top kind of surprised me,” Sheppard said. “I thought the top was going away there. I was pretty much glued to the bottom, and then I found a little something on the top of (turns) 1 and 2. … I was quite surprised at the end of the race to be running the top instead of the bottom. That doesn’t happen too often here.”
Sheppard started fifth in the feature, and it was Ronnie Davis III and Alan Johnson who led the field to the green flag. From third, Danny Johnson made quick work of his brother and then the polesitter, taking the lead from Davis on lap 5. Sheppard moved up to second on lap 29 and started tracking the leader down.
With Danny Johnson caught behind Jimmy Phelps as he navigated lapped traffic, Sheppard began closing in and then Wight started catching the top two. Tim Sears Jr. entered the picture as well, attempting to make it a four-way battle for the top spot.
With the top three running bumper-to-bumper-to-bumper, Sheppard looked to the high side around Johnson just past the halfway point. Johnson maintained the lead, and Wight pressed the issue to make it a three-wide battle for the lead. Wight officially drove into the lead on lap 56 and continued to navigate traffic.
Sheppard muscled his way past Wight and into the lead on lap 59, and then he used the high line and two consecutive cautions and double-file restarts to stay out front. A single file restart with 25 laps to go gave Sheppard the clean air that he needed to seal his victory, as he ran up a straightaway lead on Wight.
On a final restart with four laps to go, Johnson grabbed second from Wight, who was then passed by his teammate Billy Decker. Wight reclaimed third, but it was Sheppard who cruised to the victory followed by Johnson in the runner-up spot.
“Matt’s been good all year, and you give credit where credit is due,” Johnson said. “The guy’s hooked up. We ran a good race and just needed to be a little bit better.”
“Matt’s just that good right now,” Wight. “He’s got his car running phenomenal, and we’re trying to chase him down. The only way we could get there is if we had some lapped traffic to help us out.”
Decker finished fourth and Mat Williamson finished fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Chris Hile, Demetrios Drellos, Sears Jr., Max McLaughlin, and Erick Rudolph.
A 25-lap Empire Super Sprints feature kicked off the night of racing. Joe Trenca started from the pole, but Danny Varin blasted into the lead on the first lap. While series points leader Paulie Colagiovanni charged up to second from the fifth starting spot, Varin survived a restart with two laps to go for the flag-to-flag win.
“There’s nothing like the Port, I tell you that. You get to ride up against the fence, hammer it down the wall. You can’t ask for a better racetrack than that,” Varin said. “We had to do something there on the final restart. We couldn’t give anybody an opportunity to slide-job us, so I just took the bottom.”
Colagiovanni captured second to clinch the series championship, and Jonathan Preston, Larry Wight, and Trenca made up the top five.
In the final race on the card, Josh Coonradt bested Pete Stefanski in the 35-lap DIRTcar Pro Stock Series race. Nick Stone finished third.
“This year is the first year we’ve run with Stefanski, and he always runs us clean,” Coonradt said. “I think he had the better car there until we hit traffic there. It was a hell of a race.”