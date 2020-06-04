Sheriff: Will of 'Tiger King' star's missing husband forged

TAMPA, Fla. — Someone forged the will of the missing husband of Carole Baskin, a woman prominently featured in Netflix's "Tiger King" documentary series, a Florida sheriff said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday that two experts had confirmed the will of Jack "Don" Lewis is a forgery. Lewis disappeared in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002. The millionaire's will left most of his estate, including a private Tampa zoo that would eventually become Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary, to Baskin, cutting out his children from a previous marriage.

Criminal charges aren't expected because the statute of limitations has expired, Chronister said.

"The will had already been executed at that point," Chronister said. "But, it certainly cast another shadow of suspicion, by all means."

Lewis's disappearance remains an open case. In March, Chronister announced that the sheriff's office was seeking new leads following the popularity of Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."