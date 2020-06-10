Sherman calls on NFL for more diversity

Several other players throughout the league joined Kaepernick in protest in 2016 and many continued it the following season even when Kaepernick was out of the league.

Sherman was not one of the players who chose to protest by kneeling, feeling it gave people an excuse to move the focus to patriotism instead of racism.

“They found a way to dull down that message and to divert it and make it about something else in a way to avoid the conversation,” he said of the critics. “I think this time, it’s too full-fledged and most people are actually getting the messaging and seeing it firsthand. Nobody can turn their eyes away, nobody can turn away from what they’re seeing. Any human with any true empathy in them for their fellow human being would feel that it’s wrong.”

Kaepernick paid a price for his stance. He opted out of his contract with San Francisco the following year after the new regime led by coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch told him they planned to cut him and go a different direction.

Kaepernick hasn’t gotten another offer from an NFL team since. He settled a collusion case with the NFL but still hasn’t gotten a chance to earn another job in the league despite having led the Niners to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season and the NFC title game the following year.