Sherman 'deeply remorseful' after arrest

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman said Friday that he is "deeply remorseful" following his arrest on accusations of drunkenly crashing his SUV in a construction zone and trying to break in to his in-laws' suburban Seattle home this week.

Sherman tweeted a statement before appearing in court and pleading not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges.

"I behaved in a manner I am not proud of," Sherman said. "I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need."

Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was arraigned on five criminal charges that also include reckless endangerment of road workers and malicious mischief. They are all misdemeanors, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year.

Sherman was belligerent, had been drinking heavily and spoke of killing himself when he left his home in the Seattle suburb of Maple Valley late Tuesday, according to police reports. His wife, Ashley Sherman, called 911 to try to have police stop him.