Shohei Ohtani homers, pitches into 5th inning for Angels

Ohtani is just the third pitcher over the last 45 seasons to hit for himself in a game with the designated hitter available. He's also the first pitcher to bat second for a team since Jack Dunleavy did it for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 7, 1903.

"Don't you love it?" Angels manager Joe Maddon asked before the game. "This was him deciding that he could do this. ... When he came over, this is what he wanted to do. This is why he signed up. Everybody clamored for him because of this particular reason, so I think it's important that we give him this opportunity to do that and see how it plays out."

No Angels pitcher had ever hit for himself in a game with the designated hitter available since the rule was implemented in the AL in 1973.

Despite his control woes, Ohtani nearly escaped the fifth inning when he struck out Yoan Moncada with the bases loaded, but catcher Max Stassi let the pitch get past him for a passed ball and also made a throwing error trying to get Moncada at first.

Abreu then collided with Ohtani while the pitcher covered home plate, and Ohtani was down on the dirt for a long moment before walking gingerly to the dugout.

Ohtani yielded two hits with seven strikeouts in his longest start since 2018. Just one of Chicago's three runs was earned.