Shortened 1981 season can provide baseball's blueprint for return

In the NL Championship Series against Los Angeles, Rogers threw another complete game in a Game 3 win, but when he came on in relief in Game 5, Rick Monday homered in the top of the ninth to give the Dodgers the pennant. The ending was disappointing, but it had been a remarkable run for the Expos.

By the time the World Series ended — with the Dodgers winning in six games — it was fair to say the 1981 season, while far from ideal, had avoided becoming a farce.

That’s the challenge the sport faces this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has put the entire season in jeopardy. If baseball does resume, it may be in front of empty stadiums, and if the start is delayed well into the summer, the season could be so short the results seem tarnished.

“Is it really going to be a true champion?” Rose wondered. “The commissioner — boy, he’s got his work cut out for him. … You can’t make everybody happy.”

Ultimately, though, the format of baseball’s return may be a secondary concern. If the sport can be played safely, that would be a victory in itself. Whether that’s really possible is still very much in doubt.

“How would you contact trace if a player got the virus and was in a clubhouse? Point being, I think the number of games is a moot point,” Schmidt said. “If you need a number, and there was no problem playing the games, you probably could crown a world champion following a 60-game regular season. And a shortened postseason. It’s all about money and what everyone is willing to gamble to stop losing it.”

