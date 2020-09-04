Signs of trouble before police pinned Prude naked on street

"To me, it looks like they were watching the training in front of them and doing step by step what the training says to do," said Michael Mazzeo, president of the Locust Club. "If there's a problem with that, let's change it."

Family members insisted the man seen shouting in muffled anguish does not capture the loving one they knew.

Prude lived in Chicago, and relatives said he worked at a bakery and a factory. They said he was generous and liked playing basketball and Call of Duty. His 18-year-old daughter Tashyra Prude said he was happy the last time she saw him on March 18.

"It's painful beyond words for people to know him as just a man on the video because there was so much more to him," Tashyra Prude said in an interview. "The man on a video is presented as helpless and in need of support. But the man that I knew prior to that was not like that. My father was always energetic. He was happy-go-lucky. He was the person that made everybody laugh. "