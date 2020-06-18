Silver seeks judge's mercy to avoid prison death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver says he doesn't want to die in prison while his lawyers urge a judge to spare the obese 76-year-old man from contracting COVID-19 behind bars.

The statements by Silver and his lawyers were made in submissions late Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, where a judge is scheduled to sentence the Democrat on July 20.

Prosecutors on Wednesday urged the judge to sentence him to seven years in prison for a bribery and extortion conviction, calling it "a classic example of bribery."

In a handwritten letter to the judge, Silver apologized profusely, blaming his political demise on a sense of entitlement that developed as he rose in the state's political circles.

And he pleaded for mercy.

"Your Honor, I do not want to die in prison. This case has been going on for more than five years, but I feel like I have aged 15 or 20 years. My fate is in your hands," Silver wrote.

Silver said he would warn those in the Assembly today to "beware of any sense of entitlement," which he said developed for himself as he gained seniority and power and felt he was helping people.