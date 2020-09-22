Silver to CNN: A later NBA season may disrupt Olympic plans

A typical NBA season has a regular season that lasts for nearly six months, followed by about a two-month postseason. If next season is typical — and there's no way of knowing that it will be, or even could be — a January start could mean a June or July regular-season finish, with playoffs concluding in August or September.

That could greatly affect Olympic plans.

The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are set to begin July 23 and run through Aug. 8 — if those games are held. Final qualifying rounds for the 24 teams still bidding for the four remaining spots in the 12-team men's basketball field would begin in June.

"There are a lot of great U.S. players, and we may be up against a scenario where the top 15 NBA players aren't competing in the Olympics, but other great American players are competing," Silver said. "And, obviously, there are many NBA players who participate in the Olympics for other countries. That's something we're going to have to work through."

USA Basketball has been planning for various possible scenarios in recent months but can't make any concrete plans until it sees what the next NBA schedule officially looks like. The U.S. roster for the Tokyo Olympics will be 12 players; there were another 34 players competing for other countries at the Rio Olympics as well.