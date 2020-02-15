Silver undecided on NBA's possible return to China

Through Friday, China reported a total of 66,492 cases of the virus, officially saying it was responsible for 1,523 deaths. Japan -- which will play host to this summer’s Tokyo Olympics -- reported about 259 cases through Friday, with one death.

International competitions in at least 14 different sports have been affected by the virus and the resultant concerns. Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee have insisted that there are no plans to cancel or relocate the games.

“It’s impossible to predict which direction this epidemic will take,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization.

It also makes it impossible to predict when matters between the NBA and China return to normal.

In other matters Silver addressed Saturday:

KOBE AWARD

The NBA is immediately renaming the All-Star MVP trophy in honor of Kobe Bryant, the 18-time All-Star who — along with his daughter Gianna and seven others — died in a helicopter crash in Southern California last month.

All-Star weekend has taken on a somber tone this year, largely because of multiple tributes for Bryant and NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern, who died Jan. 1.