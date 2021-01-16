Similarities abound for Browns, Chiefs in first playoff game

"It's always fun to play friendly competition," Mayfield said, "and play against people you are familiar with."

"I've known him for a long time, since I was a senior in high school," Mahomes said of Mayfield, "and to be able to play on this stage is special. He got the better of me in college. I'll try my best to get the better of him in the NFL."

There is an end to the similarities, of course. The long-suffering Browns haven't won two playoff games in a season since 1950, long before the term "Super Bowl" was coined by Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt. Kansas City has won five straight AFC West titles and still has the tailwind of winning its first Lombardi Trophy in five decades.

"They definitely are a building team. Very good team. Very young team," Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. "We cannot take this opponent likely. We have to play this game like any other game, come out and play hard and be the Chiefs."

STAR-STUDDED SUPPORT

Mayfield and Mahomes are the first to praise their teammates for their marvelous seasons. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running backs Hunt and Nick Chubb take a lot of the pressure off Mayfield, while Mahomes has Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell at his disposal.