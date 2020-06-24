Sixty games a limited sample for typically long MLB season

For better or for worse.

After 60 games in 2019, the Chicago Cubs were 34-26, leading the NL Central and second overall in the league; the Philadelphia Phillies were 33-27, atop the NL East and fourth in the league. Both sank to the middle of the pack and missed the playoffs.

Over in the AL, the Texas Rangers started 32-28, good enough to be in position for a wild-card berth. But they wound up under .500 and out of the postseason.

For the 2019 Nationals, Game No. 60 served as a microcosm of the season and an example of the “Stay in the fight” mindset instilled by manager Dave Martinez.

More than four months before he would earn World Series MVP honors, Stephen Strasburg fell behind 4-0 in the first inning against the White Sox, 5-0 in the second. But the Nationals overcame that deficit behind five RBIs from free-agent-to-be Anthony Rendon.

“I definitely got punched in the face in the first,” Strasburg said at Nationals Park that day. “There’s only one thing you can do, and I think that’s what we preach as an organization, (and) that’s: Never give up and keep battling.”