Skaneateles Central School District

3. Fiscal Responsibility: This has been an extremely difficult year for our district and our families. The future remains financially uncertain for the years to come. We know that families in Skaneateles are struggling. We also know that our students have suffered great loss this past year both social emotionally and academically. We aren’t even certain at this point what those needs are as they will continue to evolve over time. We must ensure that the supports are in place for all our learners to make up for the unavoidable academic loss that was suffered not being in front of our teachers on a daily basis this past year. It is critical that we meet the mental health needs of our students that will not only be felt for years to come because of COVID but long after COVID is gone. We must ensure that we maintain, reestablish and implement programming for our students with the least impact on our taxpayers. Our taxpayers are always so supportive of our school budgets and capital projects and it is up to us to respect their support by being as fiscally responsible as we can be with their dollars.