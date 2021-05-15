Skaneateles Central School District

Proposed budget: $35,918,226 ... +5.53%
Estimated tax levy: +1.78%
Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: Buy and finance student transport vehicles up to $476,000.
School board candidates (three three-year seats available):
Rob Bennett
Age: 50
Family: Married, three children ages 14-22
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: J.D. New York Law School; B.A. Political Science – Stony Brook University
Elected office and community service experience: LakeShore Baseball and Softball; board member and coach – Skaneateles Youth Football; coach – Bill Delaney Basketball; volunteer coach – Skaneateles football program; volunteer coach – Skaneateles baseball program: Prior - board member – Skaneateles Country Club – Golf Committee chair, Tennis Committee chair, Membership Chair; Member: Skaneateles Basketball Booster; Skaneateles Baseball Boosters; Prior board member – Todd’s Fund
Top three priorities:
1. After the year-plus we all recently experienced, the No. 1 priority for our schools must be focused on “rebound and recovery.” This starts with identifying learning loss and/or knowing where all of our students fall across the spectrum of learning and development and then implementing plans for catching up. To offset the losses, we need to make our schools better than they were before, and we need to support our teachers and provide them with all tools/resources necessary to move forward.
2. Ensuring that we are meeting the mental/social-emotional needs of our students, teachers and staff is also paramount. In the wake of COVID-19 and the many other stressors placed upon all of us, social-emotional learning must be stressed in all aspects of our children’s education. We need competencies and standards in place for all K-12 students and we must be proactive to identify and address growing student and educator needs. All aspects of our students’ education from classroom and homework through activities and athletics must be examined to ensure they are meeting the social-emotional needs of our kids. Like with traditional learning competencies, comprehensive diagnostic assessments that measure our students’ academic readiness and overall well-being can be performed. This data can provide immediate, actionable information to help guide our educators on our student’s needs.
3. Additionally, a priority for our district should focus upon improved transparency to our community members. This starts with properly running our school board meetings under New York’s open meetings law and continues through every phase of our district’s operation. For our district to be most successful, our school leaders need to bring together administrators, teachers, school staff, coaches, families, student and community partners to co-create supportive learning opportunities for our kids. We are all in this together!
Why did you decide to run for school board?
The Skaneateles school district is one of our communities’ greatest assets. We have incredible teachers, talented administrators, invested parents and supportive stakeholders. With dedicated strategic planning and responsible leadership, our district should always be striving to expand educational and other social-emotional learning opportunities for all. I am running for school board to help deliver balanced leadership necessary to support the success of our children and enhance their ability to pursue excellence on all fronts while representing our community to ensure that a clear vision and fiscal responsibility are always at the forefront. I believe that insightful advocacy for our kids and complete transparency for our community can improve in our district and I want to help implement necessary steps to enhance our schools.
Kerry Brogan
Age: 53
Family: Married; three children, ages 16-21
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Masters in social work, Syracuse University, certified school social worker
Elected office and community service experience: Skaneateles Board of Education (six years); Skaneateles Education Foundation Board; St. Mary’s Religious Education volunteer; Skaneateles Youth Soccer coach for multiple years
Top three priorities:
1. Mental health has been a prominent concern for students long before the pandemic and has been exacerbated given the past year. The circumstances faced which are beyond normal experience, lead to stress, anxiety and a feeling of helplessness in all. The entirety of the pandemic’s effects is unknown, but it is likely to continue to have increased long-term adverse consequences on the community. However, we also know that with the right support, hard times can build resiliency, providing the ability to better handle stress and rebound from current and future challenges. If appropriate services are in place to support mental health needs, we can maximize success and minimize its negative impacts, setting students up for success in their future endeavors. Mental health challenges do not discriminate. It’s essential that focus is not just on at-risk students, but the student body as a whole. Too often kids fall between the cracks. Mental and emotional health presents itself differently for every individual. Someone may be struggling but shows no signs externally. It’s vital to address mental health universally amongst students, staff and faculty to ensure the SCD community has the supports in place that are necessary to ensure a healthy and supportive environment.
2. The educational system was not built to deal with extended shutdowns like those imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the hard work by teachers, administrators and parents to keep learning alive, these efforts do not provide the quality education that’s delivered via face-to-face learning in the classroom. The virtual learning modality, while necessary given the situation, has resulted in learning loss for students academically and from a social-emotional standpoint and further widening the achievement gap between academically struggling and high-performing students. Regardless, disruption of the educational system has effected all students. It’s essential that we work to assess where these gaps lie and provide every student the supports needed to make up for learning loss. This includes adding back the programs that were sacrificed due to COVID-19 and adding necessary supports based on assessment and need.
3. Fiscal Responsibility: This has been an extremely difficult year for our district and our families. The future remains financially uncertain for the years to come. We know that families in Skaneateles are struggling. We also know that our students have suffered great loss this past year both social emotionally and academically. We aren’t even certain at this point what those needs are as they will continue to evolve over time. We must ensure that the supports are in place for all our learners to make up for the unavoidable academic loss that was suffered not being in front of our teachers on a daily basis this past year. It is critical that we meet the mental health needs of our students that will not only be felt for years to come because of COVID but long after COVID is gone. We must ensure that we maintain, reestablish and implement programming for our students with the least impact on our taxpayers. Our taxpayers are always so supportive of our school budgets and capital projects and it is up to us to respect their support by being as fiscally responsible as we can be with their dollars.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for the board of education because I am concerned that some students don’t feel a part of the SCS community . Every student deserves to feel that they are important, valued and that they matter. I want all students to feel that they have a voice that they contribute to the great school community that Skaneateles is. My hope is that through the vast amount of course offerings and the extensive number of existing electives and extracurricular activities, that each student finds that one thing that makes them feel good, gives them purpose and helps them to develop the necessary skills to succeed in whatever path they choose for themselves. For our students to be successful our district must also meet this standard by respecting differences and hearing all perspectives. We are all on the same team with a common goal: to give our children every opportunity to reach the success that they choose for themselves.
Joe Goethe
Age: 53
Family: Married; two children, ages 16 and 18
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Union College, Bachelor of arts in managerial economics
Elected office and community service experience: Work as a volunteer and fundraiser for various community-based organizations, including Ride 4 Alive, Suffield Academy and multiple booster organizations. Past president of Skaneateles Football Club Inc. and eight years volunteer youth coach. Current president of The Skaneateles Football Boosters Inc. and two years volunteer modified coach.
Top three priorities:
1. The board must continuously empower the faculty and staff to ensure our students’ social, emotional and academic well-being, so they can achieve their educational and developmental goals.
2. Accountability in our leadership should become a fundamental practice for the district. Transparency and communication are critical to build a strong collaborative effort among all stakeholders in the district, and to evaluate our successes and areas for improvement. As a business leader, I have the experience working with diverse groups of individuals to bring focus and achieve well thought out goals.
3. Each of the past four years, Skaneateles has dropped in the national and state rankings of best schools. It will be my priority to reverse that troubling trend. Consistent and ever-improving academic excellence must be a priority for the near future. The district will need to plan for two types of learning models this coming fall, and continuously evolve the plan for any future events like we experienced this past year. The board should help provide the resources the staff need to fulfill a consistent learning experience for every student, regardless of the learning models.
Why did you decide to run for school board?:
I am running to represent all members of our community, because we are all stakeholders in the district. Aside from the people who comprise a community, the schools are our community’s single most important asset. As your elected board of education representative, I would have a fiduciary responsibility to represent everyone, and ensure that our greatest asset thrives. In order to thrive, our school must provide the best opportunity for all students to excel. The board is only one factor in achieving this — but it is your voice. I was raised in Skaneateles and reside here with my family. As founding partner at The Cameron Group, and co-owner of LakeHouse Pub, I have extensive business background. This experience will add accountability, fiscal savvy and leadership to our board. To add diversity, I will bring the unique perspective from a parent that has been through the entire system, and a resident that has lived here nearly my entire life. I will not have all the answers, but if we can establish a vision, and add transparency and openness, I know I can navigate and secure results. I humbly ask for your vote, and hope you will collaborate with me throughout that process.
Michael Kell
Age: 38
Family: Married; four children, ages 3-12
Residence: Sennett
Education: Masters degree in business from Troy University
Elected office and community service experience: I am currently vice president of the Skaneateles School District Board of Education, have served the community in various other capacities for over 12 years now and also spent seven years on active duty in the United States Air Force.
Top three priorities:
1. Mental health, social/emotional well being and academic deficiencies that have been significantly impacted due to the COVID pandemic but were all growing concerns beforehand as well.
2. Certain committees and community involvement were paused during the pandemic and we need to leverage all resources to move forward in an efficient and effective way.
3. Our current strategic plan needs to be updated with involvement from all district stakeholders to renew our guiding principles and focus our priorities accordingly.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have been an active volunteer-member of the school district for over 12 years, have been a member of the school board for the past three years, am currently the vice president of the board and will have children in the school system for the next 20 plus years. This gives me an extremely vested interest in the comprehensive success and fiscal responsibility of the district which is why I am seeking re-election. My professional experience and educational background have been focused from the beginning on an analytical, detailed, fact-based and fiscally responsible mindset which directly aligns with the requirements of a successful school board member.
Amanda Nugent
Age: 34
Family: Married; three children, ages 3-9
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Master of science in education in curriculum and instruction from SUNY Oswego
Elected office and community service experience: During the six years that we have called Skaneateles home, I have had the pleasure of serving as the president of the Holy Trinity Preschool Board of Directors for three years, and have been on the elementary PTC for two years. These roles, along with volunteering in my son’s K classroom, have allowed me to stay closely connected with early education in our district.
1. The first priority would be student support services for mental health and social emotional wellness. I am excited to see the district addressing these concerns head-on. Anxiety, depression, isolation, breakdown of routines, family stress and loss of instruction have all been compounded by hybrid and remote learning. We must meet our students where they are and take care of their mental health so they can access curriculum.
2. The second priority would be early intervention academic and related service. I believe that these interventions combined with reading specialists in every K-12 building would greatly benefit our district. I will advocate for a rich, diverse, real-life academic curriculum where success is measured as both growth and achievement. I would also like to see the district foster their relationship with The Reading League and the science of reading, as well as offer more opportunities for enrichment in the elementary buildings, including bringing back the world languages program.
3. The third priority would be creating a responsive culture that champions flexibility and creativity are an absolute must right now. As we address learning gaps and student needs, we must be willing to admit when something is not working and go back to the drawing board when necessary. This can be done with robust professional development because lifelong learning benefits everyone, and also gives us the ability to harness the natural and acquired talents of our wonderful teachers in order to meet the needs of our students.
Why did you decide to run for school board?:
I am coming to this election as a parent, an educator and a community member. The combination of all of these roles, along with seeing firsthand what the last 14 months have looked like in the world of education, has compelled me to be a servant leader in our community. I have dedicated my life to education. I love the shine of freshly waxed tile in the fall, the feeling of a busy classroom full of voices, and the camaraderie of a day of professional development dedicated to honing a teacher’s craft. As we begin to navigate what post-pandemic education should look like, I feel as though I have the background and disposition necessary to ask the tough questions of curriculum, explore data with a keen eye, make difficult decisions in the best interest of children, team with current administration, teachers and staff to capitalize on our district’s talent, and work respectfully with other board members. It is crucial that we elect a diverse board to represent the various interests of our community. As a board member one of my top priorities will be to build trusting relationships between the board of education and stake-holders. I encourage everyone to make voting a priority on May 18th and I respectfully ask for your vote. Harry Truman once said, “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” Thank you for your time.