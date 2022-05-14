Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Skaneateles Central School District Office, 45 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles

Proposed budget: $37,407,110, ... + 4.2%

Estimated tax levy: +2.6%

Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposition for the district to be authorized to purchase and finance replacement student transport vehicles at a total cost not to exceed $501,000. 2. Proposition for the tax levy for the Skaneateles Library Association to be increased to $14,000 to the sum of $364,000 annually.

School board candidates (two three-year seats available, along with one one-year seat and one two-year seat):

Gary Campbell

Age: 50

Family: Married; three children, ages 10-23

Residence: Skaneateles

Education: Master's degree in business administration (University of Liverpool)

Elected office and community service experience: 1. Auburn Education Foundation 2. Skaneateles Education Foundation 3. Skaneateles Lions Club 4. Pt. Lisas Rotary Club

Top three priorities:

1. Social, emotional, health: On a national scale, social, emotional and mental health issues are featuring ever more prominently within student bodies, teachers and administrators. Not only is it necessary to shine a light on this pervasive issue, it is also imperative that our district’s overall strategic goals are aligned with this emerging new reality. Current initiatives such as Therapeutic Crisis Intervention for Schools (TCIS), Shape Up NY Learning collaboration and Peaceful Schools, should be continued and expanded. Additionally, continued access to both in house resources such as the newly created position of “Coordinator for Student Services and Family Engagement” in conjunction with external resources such as Helio Health Consultants, should be adequately funded and supported.

2. Board oversight and Financial responsibility: When an environment is created where social, emotional and mental health challenges are squarely addressed, students are best poised to benefit from an enhanced curriculum, instruction and assessment schema that are fully funded and coordinated.

3. Curriculum, instruction and assessment: Due care must be observed, however, in achieving a balance between prioritizing initiatives best aligned to the district’s strategic goals and being fiscally responsible. With national inflation rates projected to continue rising in the near term, our Board must be extremely sensitive to the impact of rising costs four fellow constituents. To achieve this in an efficient manner the Board constituents must simultaneously be receptive to all inputs whilst distilling priorities in its quest for broad-based enduring success.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

Gary’s immersion in different cultures has reinforced the value, benefits and importance of teamwork, community involvement, diversity of perspectives, inclusion, tolerance, and strategic planning. While our district has greatly benefited from the foundation established over prior decades, Gary believes that the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with pervasive digital media now warrants a more strategic, forward leaning, tolerant and fiscally astute governance team; one that can simultaneously be receptive to all inputs whilst harnessing the narrative for broad-based success. Specifically, while continuing to elevate our focus on high-quality curriculum, instruction and assessment, Gary prioritizes the social, emotional, and mental health of all stakeholders (students, educators, administrators and community members) as being the foundation upon which the enduring success of K-12 education is based and as such needs to be the overarching focus of our efforts at sustainable success. Gary believes that his breath of experiences, collaborative nature, result orientation and general philosophy, would be complimentary to the ideals of the Skaneateles Central School District’s Board of Education.

Tim Chiavara

Age: 63

Family: Widowed; three adult children

Residence: Skaneateles

Education: Certificate of advanced studies, Syracuse University – Educational Leadership; Master's degree in education Syracuse University – Science Education; Bachelor's degree, Cortland State – biology; Minor- Physics

Elected office and community service experience: Administrator for 20 years in the Skaneateles Central School District. Five years as the assistant principal/athletic director at Skaneateles High School and 15 years as the Middle School Principal. I have had years of leading students and staff in community service projects, including some programs that still exist today. One of the largest projects was working with Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Top three priorities:

1. Safe school environment: Children are not ready to learn unless they feel safe in their environment. That includes improvements to mitigate or remove physical threats, verbal (bullying), mental health (depression/anxiety/life changes) and as much as possible set children up for a positive school/home environment

2. Academics: Focus on finding the best teachers possible to execute plans with rigorous and inclusive curriculums for K-12 and acquiring the top technological support and/or enhancements

3. Extracurriculars and enrichments: Providing athletic and artistic opportunities to help students of all ages to provide motivation for the student and to round out their experiences at school. These “extras” enhance life-long skills like: Team Building, Respect, Communication, Creativity, Memory Recall, Abstract Reasoning, Sense of Community and Expression. And all of these things need to be accomplished while being conscious of being fiscally responsible for taxpayers.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I had a life change (my wife passed away) so I had a desire to give back. Having seven grandkids in the Skaneateles Central School District, I have a high interest in the district, I thought trying to give back to a community that supported me for 20 years was a good fit.

Tanya Coleman

Age: 45

Family: Married; two children, ages 14 and 16

Residence: Skaneateles

Education: Bachelor's degree in pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy

Elected office and community service experience: Volunteered in classrooms from K thru eight grade including field trips, and activities outside during school; developed a poison prevention education for the elementary aged children; worked with Skaneateles community and Kinney Drugs to organize fundraising events for The Children Miracle Network; assisting with the Girls on the Run program, advocating for visually impaired at local libraries with interactive braille education for children.

Top three priorities:

1. Changing the focus from a higher education, i.e. college, and increasing awareness to our children that all career paths are important and creating programs to increase awareness for all life paths.

2. Bring in speakers from outside the school environment to focus on how to increase mental health and awareness and use those skills to work through life’s hurdles acknowledging strengths and weakness of ourselves.

3. Bring back drivers education for our students to help teach them safe driving techniques, making sure that parents or guardians who don’t have the time to practice safe driving or don’t have a vehicle would still have the opportunity to enroll their children in a driver education course.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I am running for the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education position because I can contribute what I have learned throughout my life and use this life experience to help the board make policies and ethical decisions that are in the best interest of our children and our Skaneateles Community. I was Skaneateles’ community pharmacist for 15 years and I genuinely felt like I was an important part of the community. I love Skaneateles community including its ability to change and took it as a privilege that I was able to help the health and wellbeing of community members. Now I want to expand my contributions to this lovely community by becoming a member of the school board.

Danielle Fleckenstein

Age: 43

Family: Married; two children

Residence: Skaneateles

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration, Northeastern University; master's degree in business administration, Suffolk University

Elected office and community service experience: I have served one term on the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education (2019-2022) and am presently in my third term on the Lourdes Camp Board. I have participated in numerous local community initiatives including volunteering my time on various school committees prior to my board service. In addition, I have organized several book drives, collecting and delivering thousands of books to elementary students in the Syracuse City School District over three years

Top three priorities:

1. Fiscal Responsibility: Having a solid financial footing allows our district to be able to offer our students high quality educational opportunities, along with strong support services for all student needs. A district's needs are always evolving, which requires the district to be agile and fiscally responsible to ensure our stability so we can continue to pivot and adapt to the academic, social-emotional and other general academic needs of ALL our students. This is achieved with informed, well thought out decisions and budgetary planning.

2. Overall student readiness: It is our responsibility as a district to ensure ALL students are learning at high levels and making progress toward their individual best growth. Beginning when children enter our doors in kindergarten, we must continue to offer various academic support services at all grade levels to help close learning gaps and create a solid educational foundation for which to build upon. We must also provide extensions to a student's learning with rigorous and challenging learning opportunities. We must support our teachers' ongoing learning so they are able to continue to provide high quality educational experiences for all students.

3. Social-emotional well Being: School districts are in the business of kids and top should be making sure we have happy, healthy, well-adjusted children who feel that they matter. In order for our students to achieve their personal best, we must be mindful of the whole student which makes mental health awareness more important than ever. I feel tremendous pride that our district is taking the mental health of our students seriously and went forward with the hiring of a mental health coordinator and continues identifying opportunities to help families with this important issue.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I believe the success of our schools is measured by maintaining a balance of fiscal responsibility, while creating stability and offering a wide-range of academic, athletic and extracurricular opportunities, so every student and family feels they have a place and voice in our schools. I recognize that each student comes with their own strengths, differences and interests, which should be welcomed, encouraged and celebrated. I understand the importance of ensuring that every child is provided with a safe environment and the opportunity to succeed at their own individual highest level, as well as finding a sense of belonging. I am running for a second term on the board to continue to advocate for the work needed to ensure these things happen for our students. I truly believe in asking questions and finding the necessary information in order to make informed decisions on behalf of students, parents and community members. Our decisions as a district should be made keeping our students at the center of it all, while preserving the long term financial health of our district. If elected for a 2nd term, I will continue to ask questions and be a voice of the community while also ensuring ALL students are provided with equitable opportunities and access to district initiatives. I am so proud to call Skaneateles my family's home and am beyond happy my children receive such stellar educational and extracurricular opportunities from our school district.

Jeff Goldberger

Age: 44

Family: Married; three children, ages 11-17

Residence: Skaneateles

Education: Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Clarkson University

Elected office and community service experience: School District’s Strategic Planning Group, treasurer of the Skaneateles Girls Hockey Boosters, coached Skaneateles Youth Soccer.

Top three priorities:

1. Transparency: Our school board works for the residents of this community, it needs to answer questions asked at the school board meetings. Provide additional detail and time to review the items being voted on. Provide positive and negative feedback to the Superintendent during meetings and welcome criticism as an opportunity to improve. I would rather have the school board talk about all the problems we have at the school district so that we can fix them; over falsely thinking everything is fine.

2. Protecting parental rights: Respecting the medical choices parents make with their children and the medical decisions made by teachers and staff members. Material covered in class needs to be age appropriate. Working with the parents of students who need special accommodations, to develop the best plan for their child. Understanding that families are the deciding factor in the education and care of their children.

3. Small town values: Encouraging LAKER values and parental involvement, giving teachers additional flexibility, letting the students form their own opinions by avoiding critical race theory or programs designed to persuade the students to think a certain way. Involving the teachers, faculty, parents and students in the improvement process of the schools by listening to their feedback.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

When my oldest daughter started kindergarten 11 years ago, we were amazed how comfortable it felt. The parents were invited in to form a circle with the kids on the floor and sing songs together. The school had: meet the author days, discussions about topics such as Chinese New Year and the parents participated in these events with their children. The teachers had a good understanding of your child’s personality and would tailor their teaching to your child. Most of the teachers, students and faculty followed the Laker values of: Leadership, Accountability, Kindness, Effort and Respect. You felt very at ease when your children were at school and they loved going to school and learned a lot in the process. I feel like, especially the last few years, we have lost a lot of what makes the Skaneateles Schools so special. Despite this, the foundation is still there; we still have organizations such as the PTC and a lot of great teachers who take pride in their job. By involving the: parents, students, teachers, faculty and support organizations such as the PTC we can restore the schools we love. I am running for school board to help in this effort.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0