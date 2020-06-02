Skaneateles Central School District

I decided to run for the school board to be an anchor for children’s education. An anchor keeps a boat in place. Connected by a rope, the boat is allowed to drift only so far in any direction around its center. We, the community, are the emotional center for children’s education. We are their secure base. Solid and reliable. Firm and constant. Stable and secure. We support teachers and parents in the education of our children. Our ability to anchor children emotionally today will allow them to feel safe and confident tomorrow. As a parent, an educator, and a health care provider, I find myself uniquely qualified to face the challenges of educating in the Covid-19 era. My work is patient care, which means strategizing, figuring out complex health dilemmas, and, most importantly, serving others. Making the right decisions happens when you listen to the voices of parents, community, and teachers. Serving on the Skaneateles Elementary Parent Teacher Committee for the past four years has taught me to this vital lesson. I believe I am the most qualified candidate. I am asking that you please vote for me, Michelle Ederer, for the Skaneateles school board of education on June 9. Thank you for your consideration.