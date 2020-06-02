Skaneateles Central School District

Proposed budget: $34,037,540 ... -3.5%
Estimated tax levy: +2.1%
Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Purchase four student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $445,000. 2. Establish 10-year capitalize reserve fund not to exceed $2.5 million.
School board candidates (two three-year spots):
Michelle Ederer
Age: 49
Family: Married; two children, ages 8 and 10
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Doctor of Medical Science, University of Lynchburg, Lynchburg, Virginia; physician associate, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut.
Elected office and community service experience: President, New York State Society of Physician Assistants House of Delegates, American Academy of Physician Assistants; president, Skaneateles Elementary Parent Teacher Committee; volunteer, Art Masterpiece, Skaneateles Education Foundation; coach, Odyssey of the Mind, State Street Elementary School.
Top three priorities:
1. Student health and safety. One of the school district's top priorities should be student health and safety. My husband and I share your fears about sending our children back to school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We have two boys enrolled at State Street Intermediate School. If elected, I will help form an effective plan to keep students safe when the classrooms reopen. I have a Masters in Pathology, Physician Associate degree from Yale University, and Doctor of Medical Science degree. Our administrators will need guidance to make difficult decisions about policy and procedures to adopt to ensure our children remain safe. My knowledge of global health, disaster medicine, and healthcare administration will allow me to present guidelines for the board's consideration.
2. Emotional wellness of students and teachers. The second priority should be supporting emotional wellness. My practice has included family medicine, school-based health, pediatrics, adolescent psychiatry, and emergency medicine. In the education equation, mental health and wellness cannot be left behind. I commend the focus the district has maintained on health and wellness. Stresses related to today's environment underscore the critical nature of this initiative. I was fortunate to explore the topic of youth anxiety and wellness for my doctoral thesis. I never realized it would be such a timely and significant subject until now.
3. Curriculum development and instructional technology. The third priority should be support for curriculum development and distance learning program improvements with instructional technology. As academic coordinator at Le Moyne College, I successfully led my collegiate program's transition to a web-based learning platform. NYSSPA awarded me the Physician Assistant Educator of the Year Award. Together, we can build a stronger, more accessible online presence to educate our children.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for the school board to be an anchor for children’s education. An anchor keeps a boat in place. Connected by a rope, the boat is allowed to drift only so far in any direction around its center. We, the community, are the emotional center for children’s education. We are their secure base. Solid and reliable. Firm and constant. Stable and secure. We support teachers and parents in the education of our children. Our ability to anchor children emotionally today will allow them to feel safe and confident tomorrow. As a parent, an educator, and a health care provider, I find myself uniquely qualified to face the challenges of educating in the Covid-19 era. My work is patient care, which means strategizing, figuring out complex health dilemmas, and, most importantly, serving others. Making the right decisions happens when you listen to the voices of parents, community, and teachers. Serving on the Skaneateles Elementary Parent Teacher Committee for the past four years has taught me to this vital lesson. I believe I am the most qualified candidate. I am asking that you please vote for me, Michelle Ederer, for the Skaneateles school board of education on June 9. Thank you for your consideration.
Gary Gerst
Age: 48
Family: Married; three children, ages 12-17
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Certificate of Advanced Study from Syracuse University
Elected office and community service experience: Have not been elected to office. Founded and was on the board of eirectors for Todd's Fund, an angel fund that donated over $1 million to kids in need in Central NY (2001-2017); founding member and on the board of directors of the Skaneateles Education Foundation; volunteer basketball coach and soccer coach for many years.
Top three priorities:
1. The first priority of the district is to ensure that our students have the social-emotional support (especially during these difficult times) and that we continuously support our faculty’s learning so that our students continue to thrive academically.
2. The second priority will be to support our new superintendent, Eric Knuth, who starts on July 1. The faculty, administration, community and board of education will undoubtedly welcome Mr. Knuth. SCS has not had a long-term superintendent for many years which is critical for any school district. At the same, the board of education will need to establish high expectations for Mr. Knuth to make sure he is the right fit for Skaneateles central schools.
3. The third priority for the district is a focus on the 2020-21 school budget. A new superintendent has a fresh unbiased eye to review all areas of the district. The board of education and Mr. Knuth must set forth a transparent budget process. Part of the transparency needs to educate the community on where their tax dollars are going to support our students and faculty. Then, the community and SCS faculty need to be encouraged to share their thoughts, concerns, and ideas about the budget. The board of education and Mr. Knuth would then have the information to make the difficult decisions for the 2021-2022 school year.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I was born and raised in Skaneateles, and I am a 1990 graduate of the district. My wife Lynda and I have three children, a junior, a freshman, and a sixth-grader who are receiving an outstanding education at SCS. For sixteen years I worked at SCS as a teacher and in a variety of administrative positions. I am currently a principal at Minoa Elementary in the East Syracuse Minoa School District. I am running for the school board because I want to continue to give back to a district that has given me so much. If I had not graduated from Skaneateles, I am not sure I would have become a teacher. Teachers like Mrs. Boyd, Mr. Braunitzer, Mr. Robinson, Ms. Barbie, Mr. DeVinney (and many more:-) inspired me to be a teacher. I believe my experiences as a teacher, administrator, combined with my knowledge of the District would be an asset to the Board. If I am elected, I promise to listen, communicate, and focus on solutions to ensure SCS continues on the path of excellence for all students.
Daniel Evans
Age: 47
Family: Married; two children, ages 11 and 15
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Certificate of advanced study in school administration from the State University of New York College at Cortland; master’s of education from the State University of New York College at Cortland; bachelor's degree in health sciences from the State University of New York College at Cortland
Elected office and community service experience: present member of the Skaneateles board of education; chief of the Skaneateles Fire Department (2014–19); assistant fire chief (7 years) of the Skaneateles Fire Department; 30-year member of the Skaneateles Fire Department (1989 to present); present board member, Skaneateles Youth Hockey Association; present board member of the Skaneateles High School Girls Hockey Boosters; coach for Skaneateles Lakeshore Baseball & Softball Association, Skaneateles Youth Soccer Association and Skaneateles Youth Hockey Association.
Top three priorities:
1. To provide outstanding educational programming for every student, the Skaneateles Central School District Strategic Plan must be supported. To achieve academic excellence and to have the ability to provide a variety of opportunities for all district students, school personnel must be supported and have access to needed resources and technology for both traditional and remote learning instruction.
2. When the executive order allows school districts to reopen their buildings for instruction, schools may need to assess, design and implement a new school environment to ensure the safety and emotional wellness for all students, staff, parents and community members.
3. At this time, there are numerous unknowns related to the distribution of state and federal funding to New York school districts. Schools must evaluate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the educational budgets and assess how to provide quality educational programming for every student while maintaining fiscal prudence.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am running for the Skaneateles board of education so that I can continue to serve my community as a school board member, to advocate for all children within the District and to support the SCSD strategic plan. Having grown-up in Skaneateles and now being a parent raising a family in the community, I am aware of the needs of the District and I want to use my experience and knowledge to help. With an extensive history of volunteerism and involvement in the community, I have developed strong connections with district families and residents. As an education professional, I have 23 years of experience as school administrator, teacher and coach. For the past 15 years, I have been employed by the Syracuse City School District as a vice principal at the Pre-K-8th grade and high school levels. From my service in the public school setting, I have gained valuable skills that can be utilized on the BOE in the areas of budget development, insight on remote learning instruction, knowledge on public school education regulations, assessment of school safety plans, experience with administrative support for school personnel, management of school construction projects and utilization of effective communication techniques to connect with district students, parents, personnel and community members.
Valerie Jerabeck
Age: 66
Family: Married; two grown children
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Bachelor's degree, electrical and computer engineering, Clarkson University
Elected office and community service experience: Skaneateles school board 2011; Skaneateles Education Foundation Board; Laker Limo Volunteer; 20+ years volunteering in Skaneateles schools (president of Elementary PTC and Skaneateles PTC); chaired several various school committees (After the Ball, Fundraising, Plant Sale, Staff Appreciation Day, plus others); Music Boosters (treasurer, president); District Planning Team; School Rebuilding Team (All-Campus Committee, State Street School Committee); Rotary Club (past member, Board of Directors, Scholarship Chair); Austin Park Development Board; Girl Scout Leader; Relay for Life Organizing Committee; Clarkson Engineering School Advisory Board; Clarkson Society of Women Engineers (president, founding member); Clarkson Woodstock Award winner (given to alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association, and have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers); Clarkson Woodstock Committee Chair; Tau Beta Pi (Engineering Honor Society); ETA Kappa Nu (Electrical Engineering Honor Society)
Top three priorities:
1. The lack of state aid has been an ongoing problem, and will continue to be in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The faculty and staff rose to the challenge of remote teaching/learning with little or no time to prepare and should be commended. In the future we need to develop remote learning plans that can be implemented should this ever happen again. This district has also always been forward thinking when preparing budgets, and has done the very best with the resources we have to work with. With so many unknowns ahead of us, it’s difficult to plan but this vigilance needs to continue to keep our district one of the best in Central New York and continue to make it improve.
2. Volunteerism has clearly been important to me. I would continue to encourage the high level of parental and community support and involvement, and involve the students on all levels to a higher degree.
3. To provide the same high level of education while working within the budget, in consideration of the intricate fabric of this community. The school district must weigh all components and points of view before adding or eliminating programs.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have always been proud of this school system, the faculty, the administration, and the community support and involvement here in Skaneateles. I’ve volunteered in many capacities during the past years and would like to remain involved in support of the high level of education in this community. I have the experience and dedication necessary to make a positive contribution.
Ezra Wegbreit
Age: 37
Family: Married; three children, ages 5 to 10
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Ph.D. in experimental psychology at Northwestern University
Elected office and community service experience: Skaneateles Youth Soccer Organization soccer coach
Top three priorities:
1. Improving educational opportunities: I would advocate for shared educational programming services with BOCES and for improving our strategic education plan. My goal would be to expand the district’s course offerings while working with district leadership to maximize the value gained from taxpayer investments in public education. I would also encourage the district leadership to be actively involved in associations and educational conferences to put them at the forefront of educational innovation. My long-term goal is to make Skaneateles more competitive and to better position our students to excel after graduation.
2. Maintain fiscal responsibility: I would like to work with district leadership to ensure that we are utilizing resources in a responsible manner. Good leadership requires thoughtful, evidence-based practices focusing on what works efficiently and effectively for students, teachers, and staff.
3. Increase transparency and improve communications with the community: I will advocate for digital messenger services that are easier for parents and community members to use. I also want to explore other communication options that do not involve technology. My overall goal is to provide more transparency and better communication with the community. For example, community members should not learn from Syracuse.com that our district hired a new superintendent.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am running for school board because I am an educator and a parent of three children in the district. I am passionate about the need to support students, teachers, and staff while maintaining fiscally responsible policies. When we moved to the area in 2015, our family chose Skaneateles in large part for the community and the school district. Prior to moving here, I earned a PhD in experimental psychology from Northwestern University and subsequently completed post-doctoral research fellowships at the University of Illinois Chicago, Harvard University, and Brown University. I continue my love of education by teaching as a psychology professor at Cazenovia College. I have served on multiple Cazenovia College committees, including faculty search committees and our curriculum review council, and I currently serve on our strategic planning council and the College’s reopening committee. As a committed stakeholder in the district, I care deeply for the continued growth and success of all Skaneateles students, teachers, and staff. As a researcher and educator, I believe in using the best evidence-based practices and empirical data to improve student outcomes. As a school board member, I will focus on expanding educational opportunities, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and improving communications with the community.
