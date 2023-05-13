Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Skaneateles Central School District Office, 45 East Elizabeth St., Skaneateles

Proposed budget: $39,546,615 ... +5.72%

Estimated tax levy: +1.99%

Tax cap: Below tax cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: 1. Buy and finance replacement student transportation vehicles at an expense not to exceed $623,000. 2. Skaneateles Library budget increase of $14,560.

School board candidates (two three-year seats up for grabs and a seat expiring June 23):

Daniel Evans

Age: 50

Family: Married; two children, ages 14 and 18

Town of residence: Skaneateles

Education: Certificate of advanced study in school administration from the State University of New York College at Cortland; master’s of education from the State University of New York College at Cortland; bachelor's degree in health sciences from the State University of New York College at Cortland.

Elected office and community service experience: Present member of the Skaneateles Board of Education; past fire chief (five years) of the Skaneateles Fire Department; past assistant fire chief (seven years) of the Skaneateles Fire Department; 33-year member of the Skaneateles Fire Department (1989 to present); past board member, Skaneateles Youth Hockey Association; past board member of the Skaneateles High School Girls Hockey Boosters; past coach for Skaneateles Lakeshore Baseball & Softball Association, Skaneateles Youth Soccer Association and Skaneateles Youth Hockey Association.

What should be the school district's top three priorities:

1. Social emotional learning & mental health: Students throughout the Skaneateles Central School District did encounter significant changes in the educational system over the past three years due to the pandemic. Skaneateles students, like those throughout the state and nation, continue to struggle academically, emotionally and socially, placing additional responsibilities onto the school district. For all students to have a positive, healthy learning environment, the school district must address mental health and social emotional learning at all grade levels.

2. Support of educational programming for all students and school personnel: To achieve academic excellence and to have the ability to provide a variety of opportunities for all district students, school personnel must be supported and have access to needed resources and technology for all types of learners.

3. Fiscal responsibility: As the distribution of state and federal funding related to COVID comes to an end, the board of education must determine how to continue to financially support those COVID era programs that our students require. The Skaneateles Central School District continually strives to provide high quality educational programming for every student while maintaining fiscal prudence.

Why did you decide to run for school board:

I am running for the Skaneateles board of education so that I can continue to serve my community as a school board member and to advocate for all children within the district. Having grown-up in Skaneateles and being a parent raising a family in the community, I am aware of the needs of the district and I want to use my experience and knowledge to help. With an extensive history of volunteerism and involvement in the community, I have developed strong connections with district families and residents. As an education professional, I have 26 years of experience as a school administrator, teacher and coach. For the past 18 years, I have been employed by the Syracuse City School District as an administrator and I am presently serving as a principal at the high school level. From my service in the public school setting, I have gained valuable skills that can be utilized on the board of education in the areas of budget development, knowledge on public school education regulations, assessment of school safety plans, experience with administrative support for school personnel, management of school construction projects and utilization of effective communication techniques to connect with district students, parents, personnel and community members.