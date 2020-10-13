Skaneateles school district formulating estimated $21.9M capital project proposal

Knuth added that in light of current conditions of the facilities targeted in the project, he feels it is important for the district to make efforts for this process, considering how long it takes.

"The elephant in the room is 'Why now?' and the thing that we need is for people to understand that this is a three-year cycle," Knuth said. "Before anybody puts a shovel in the ground, three years will have gone by. So as difficult as it is to not make decisions with our COVID-19 glasses on, this is long-term planning for the infrastructure and sustainability of the district."

If these issues went another 5 to 10 years without being addressed, there is no guarantee "that those spaces would even be usable," Knuth said.

"We have structures that are falling apart, we have major masonry issues, we have classroom spaces that are sub-par, and that's not what this community expects," he said. "And these are things that, again, are not our opinion, they were identified by the state during that exhaustive Building Conditions Survey process."