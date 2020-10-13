Skaneateles school district formulating estimated $21.9M capital project proposal

Skaneateles Central School District residents are expected to be able to vote in December on a capital project that would start in about three years.
Superintendent Eric Knuth said, in a letter to the community available on the district's website, the board of education earlier this month formally reviewed the proposal for Project 2023-2024.
Knuth said in an interview with The Citizen Tuesday the project's current proposed cost is about $21.9 million. The board is anticipated to vote on it at its Oct. 20 meeting, he said, with a community vote set for Dec. 8.
Project 2023-2024 is a continuation, Knuth continued, of work from Project 2021, a capital project set at a cost not to exceed $36.5 million passed by the community in November 2017. Work on that project is underway.
"This was in the works way back then to plan for some of the work that couldn't have been addressed in that project to be taken care of (in) this project," he said.
Addressing why this is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Knuth said almost all of the proposed work in Project 2023-2024 was identified in the district's recent building conditions survey. That survey is conducted by the state every five years to make sure all school facilities subsidized by the state "are kept in top working order," he said. The most recent survey wrapped up earlier this year.
"The BCS is an exhaustive process where all aspects of our campus and facilities are closely inspected," the letter said. "This inspection results in a comprehensive list of work provided to the school district to keep those facilities safe, up to code, and in optimal condition for the children who attend school."
The proposal includes replacing damaged ceiling tile, renovating restrooms, replacing the high school's greenhouse and renovating the high school's Family And Consumer Science classroom, the latter of which is "woefully in need of repair," Knuth said. He added that a great deal of H-VAC work is also included in the project, which he said is important in light of the outbreak.
Construction wouldn't start until 2023, Knuth said. The letter said the process includes planning, setting up the project's scope, design and approvals from the state. All of these aspects need to be done before any work can actually start.
Knuth added that in light of current conditions of the facilities targeted in the project, he feels it is important for the district to make efforts for this process, considering how long it takes.
"The elephant in the room is 'Why now?' and the thing that we need is for people to understand that this is a three-year cycle," Knuth said. "Before anybody puts a shovel in the ground, three years will have gone by. So as difficult as it is to not make decisions with our COVID-19 glasses on, this is long-term planning for the infrastructure and sustainability of the district."
If these issues went another 5 to 10 years without being addressed, there is no guarantee "that those spaces would even be usable," Knuth said.
"We have structures that are falling apart, we have major masonry issues, we have classroom spaces that are sub-par, and that's not what this community expects," he said. "And these are things that, again, are not our opinion, they were identified by the state during that exhaustive Building Conditions Survey process."
Knuth said the district is going to start sending out more communication with information about Project 2023-2024 and doing community events such as morning coffee engagements, to explain the project. The Oct. 20 meeting is set to be livestreamed. Social distancing protocols and face masks are expected for the vote in December and absentee ballots are a possibility.
"Much like with the national election right now, everybody's trying to figure out how to make sure everybody gets to come and cast their vote in a safe way," he continued. "Absentee ballots, things like that, things like that, we're trying to cover all of our bases and make sure we get all of this taken care of."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
