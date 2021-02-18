Skaneateles will appeal judge's decision reinstating varsity football coach

The Skaneateles Central School District's board of education plans to appeal a recent ruling regarding the reinstatement of its varsity football coach.

The board held a special meeting Thursday after state Supreme Court in Onondaga County Judge Gerard Neri made a ruling earlier in the week regarding the status of football coach Joe Sindoni.

Neri ordered that Sindoni be reinstated as coach until he has been given "an opportunity to be heard" for his involvement in a Nov. 26 pickup football game that took place at the Skaneateles turf field amid COVID-19 restrictions. Neri further stated that the school district and its board of education violated public officers law when it was decided in January that Sindoni would not be reappointed as football coach.

On Thursday, the board of education entered into an executive session that lasted about 30 minutes before voting in favor of an appeal to Neri's decision.

Prior to the vote, the board of education addressed implications the pending lawsuit will have on the school budget.

"From a budget implication perspective, please understand that the district does have insurance coverage after meeting our $2,500 deductible, and this has been considered," board of education vice president Michael Kell said during the meeting.