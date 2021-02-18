Skaneateles will appeal judge's decision reinstating varsity football coach

The Skaneateles Central School District's board of education plans to appeal a recent ruling regarding the reinstatement of its varsity football coach.
The board held a special meeting Thursday after state Supreme Court in Onondaga County Judge Gerard Neri made a ruling earlier in the week regarding the status of football coach Joe Sindoni.
Neri ordered that Sindoni be reinstated as coach until he has been given "an opportunity to be heard" for his involvement in a Nov. 26 pickup football game that took place at the Skaneateles turf field amid COVID-19 restrictions. Neri further stated that the school district and its board of education violated public officers law when it was decided in January that Sindoni would not be reappointed as football coach.
The Skaneateles school district must reinstate its former varsity football coach pending the…
On Thursday, the board of education entered into an executive session that lasted about 30 minutes before voting in favor of an appeal to Neri's decision.
Prior to the vote, the board of education addressed implications the pending lawsuit will have on the school budget.
"From a budget implication perspective, please understand that the district does have insurance coverage after meeting our $2,500 deductible, and this has been considered," board of education vice president Michael Kell said during the meeting.
Skaneateles' next scheduled board of education meeting is for March 1, one day after high school football teams are allowed to start practice for the upcoming Fall II season. Football season did not take place in the fall due to New York state's limits on high-risk sports at the time, which prohibited tackle football games from being played.
Skaneateles is a member of Section III, which has not announced a game schedule for the upcoming season. Should Skaneateles decide to participate in football season, it will presumably be with Sindoni as head coach.
Sindoni has been varsity football coach at Skaneateles since 2015, and was also employed as head coach by the school district for a separate stint in 2012.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.