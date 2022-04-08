Sky is a quiet, sweet, house trained and loves car rides. He can socialize with other dogs but do best... View on PetFinder
One of the country's most popular fast food chains could be coming to Auburn as part of an effort to redevelop a chunk of real estate near the…
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Monday disclosed the identity of the person killed when he jumped from a moving Amtrak train on Saturday.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that a man was killed when he jumped from a moving Amtrak train just outside the village of Weedsport …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Traffic was the main topic of conversation when the Auburn Planning Board reviewed a proposed Grant Avenue development project that includes a…
Looking to remove some of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Auburn nurse has started a business that helps clients remove something of theirs.
Cayuga County is one of three counties in New York and 17 in the country with a high COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Centers for …
A judge has ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation to reconsider its decision denying the Cayuga Nation Police Department access to highl…
