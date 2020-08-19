Smith inches closer to comeback 21 months since breaking leg

Rivera wants to make sure Smith doesn't progress too fast. The two have had conversations about this comeback path, and Rivera told Smith: "The biggest thing is, you have to be able to protect yourself. You've got to be able to show us that you can protect yourself."

Smith has to trust himself, and the team has to trust him.

"You never want to put a player at risk, and that's really more so what I'm concerned with is that I'm not putting him at risk based on my judgment," Rivera said. "I just want to make sure at the end of the day based on what I've seen, based on what I've heard, we can sit there and make the right decision whether to play him or not."

Smith wants to play, to show it's possible, but second-guessing remains. Once he progresses to full, 11-on-11 football practice, the biggest hurdle remaining is him getting hit — really hit — like he was by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt on Nov. 18, 2018.

He has thought about it. Of course he has.

"That has been in the back of my head throughout this entire process," Smith said. "I've got to go out there and get hit. I've got to go down there and do it and know that my leg is strong enough to take it, from a decision-making standpoint in life not to obviously let that fear dictate my decision making."