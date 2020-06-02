Soccer players unite to protest death of George Floyd

That's the position many protesters in the United States are finding themselves in.

Baer-Hoffman said the reaction of sports stars was a reflection of uncertain times around the world since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Maybe it’s because we are living in a time where the interconnectedness of people through the pandemic has become more conscious to us all,” he said.

“When you look at the images (of the incident involving Floyd), it is manifestly disturbing. It scares you and forces you to think … I think it stands for something much greater. For footballers in this context, they are people ... They are speaking out and, of course, have a bigger platform than most.”

When Kaepernick took a knee four years ago, United States star Megan Rapinoe was one of the few high-profile soccer players to champion his cause publicly. But the clear parallel between Kaepernick's action and the knee of the police officer on Floyd's neck has roused more athletes to speak out.

“In no way are we asking black lives to matter more than white lives,” DeAndre Yedlin, a U.S. soccer international who plays with Newcastle in England, wrote on Twitter.

“All we’re asking is we are seen as equal, as more than 3/5 of a man, as humans. My heart goes out in solidarity to George Floyd, his family, and all of the countless number of victims that have had their lives taken at the hands of meaningless police brutality.”

