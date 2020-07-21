Social distancing difficult around MLB plates

Kurt Suzuki, catcher for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, said it would be "really tough" for him to wear a medical mask when behind the plate, though he would like to do that.

"But we have good protocols, good testing. Everybody who's here shows up negative, so that's kind of where we're at right now," Suzuki said. "We're all in this together. We have to follow the rules if we want to make this work."

Even with all the testing, precautions and protocols, there will still be an uneasy feeling for some around home plate.

"In the big picture, I'm worried because if one gets it, everyone gets it. That's how the virus is. That's what gets me scared about it," Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez said. "Everyone knows the healthiest team is going to win. We're all going to try and help each other stay healthy. Everybody knows it's a dangerous position we're in right now, but I'm trying not to think about it."

The New York Yankees have two players who say they'll wear masks at least some of the time around home plate — outfielder Clint Frazier and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Frazier was among the first MLB players to declare he'd wear a face covering full-time, and he's been experimenting with different models to see what feels best in the batter's box.