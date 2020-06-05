Social justice group plans rally in Auburn Saturday

A local social justice group is holding a demonstration in solidarity with other protests that have taken place across the globe in the wake of George Floyd's death last week.
The event, called the Demonstration of Solidarity for Racial Justice, will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in downtown Auburn. The demonstration is being held by the Social Justice Task Force, an independent coalition of various social justice groups, entrepreneurs, organizations and activists within Cayuga County.
Event attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed last week by a Minneapolis police officer, protests have arisen across the U.S. and the world decrying police brutality and systemic racism. A video of the incident shows former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Chauvin now faces second-degree murder charges.
Auburn resident Gwen Webber-McLeod, a member of the task force and president and CEO of leadership and organizational development consulting firm Gwen Inc., said she believes there is systemic racism in the community and the task force sees parallels between the recent deaths of black Americans such as Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd "and what is going on here, in terms of the underlying issues."
Webber-McLeod said the task force plans on working in partnership with organizations, including "some of the systems where the systemic stuff is going on" to address these issues. "There have been times and are tensions between communities of color and the police department, which is why (Auburn Police) Chief (Shawn) Butler is working on that, there have been issues between communities of color and the legal system in Cayuga County," she said.
Debra Rose Brillati, another member of the task force who helped organize Saturday's event, said the demonstration is in solidarity and working with the police and local and county officials to "present a united front."
According to the task force's event page on Facebook, partners for Saturday's demonstration include the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP, Auburn Public Theater, Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, Harriet Tubman Boosters, Auburn Human Rights Commission, Auburn Enlarged City School District, Gwen WebberMcleod - Gwen, Inc., Celebrate Diverse Auburn, City of Auburn, Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Legislature, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Beverly L. Smith Empowerment Initiative.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!