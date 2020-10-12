Social media reaction swift after Prescott's gruesome injury

"We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury," Jones said. "The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere."

The question of his contract — and whether the Cowboys use the franchise tag again rather than give him a long-term deal likely to be worth at least $160 million — will loom large in the offseason.

"I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him," Jones said. "We have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

Prescott's contract situation wasn't lost on Ryan, who broke his leg late in the 2018 season two years and tried to stress it was a routine play with no ill intent.

"I'm in a similar position, he's scratching and clawing, one year on his deal, try to get rewarded, try to do the right thing, try to show up for work, try to lead his team, try to get a lucrative contract, and had to come out and prove it this year," Ryan said. "I hope he gets $500 million when he comes back. He deserves it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0