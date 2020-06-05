Some NFL coaches make return to team facilities

More than half the 32 NFL teams will not have coaching staffs at their facilities Friday even though the league has approved such returns where local governments allow them.

Clubs with coaches in place at their training complexes were Super Bowl champion Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville and Atlanta. While entire staffs had not yet returned in many cities, such head coaches as the Chiefs' Andy Reid, the Steelers' Mike Tomlin, the Falcons' Dan Quinn, the Broncos' Vic Fangio and the Browns Kevin Stefanski were on hand.

After his team's protest march against inequality and police brutality that went from the stadium to the steps of the local sheriff’s department in Jacksonville, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone went to his office, but no other coaches accompanied him.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien was holding discussions on when his staff would begin joining him at the team facility. New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and some of his assistants were at their team complex.

Most of the Bengals coaching staff returned to the facility today, including head coach Zac Taylor. Some coaches were traveling back to Cincinnati.