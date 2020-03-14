Some prep sports press on during coronavirus pandemic

“I thought it was pretty special because the people we had here were people we invited — family members, best friends,’’ Brookfield East’s Hayden Doyle said. “It’s not a huge gym, but there was still a lot of energy in the gym throughout the game.’’

Even after Brookfield Central won, the Lancers sensed they might not get a chance to play again.

“You still kind of feel somewhere inside of you that this is all going to be coming to an end at some point,” Brookfield Central coach Dan Wandrey said.

Wisconsin was one of several states that canceled or postponed their playoffs after initially trying to continue with limited crowd sizes.

Jeffrey Collins, the executive director of the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, said some potential playoff sites had policies that wouldn’t have allowed any fans and some schools indicated they wouldn’t have been able to play anyway.

“It was a confluence of a number of different factors,” Collins said.

And no matter how much a state tried to limit the crowd size at its playoff games, the threat of spreading the virus remained.