Somehow, the NFL pulled off playing every game in a pandemic

"I think what we learned from those experiences is being outdoors or in a large, well-ventilated space like our indoor stadiums are, is a really big, important factor here," said Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer. "When we also looked at the data for our contact tracing devices, we saw that even though players are lined up close to each other in their tackling and doing all these things, when you sum up all those interactions, it's still a fairly brief exposure.

"So we had a number of very brief exposures happening in an open-air, a large-air environment with great ventilation, with a lot of air movement and a lot of position changes in and around the field. So I think that we've come to realize that all of those are protective factors and things that minimize or mitigate against the spread of virus. As we like to say, the virus never crossed the line of scrimmage as near as we can tell. And I think that is an important observation, not only for the NFL, but sports and society at large."

Goodell said the goal was not to avoid positives because that wasn't realistic with approximately 7,500 tests per day. Rather, the league focused on daily testing, identifying positive cases and isolating quickly. Overall, the league accumulated nearly a million tests.