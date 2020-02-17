Sounds of spring won't let Astros forget scandal

“The players know the formula on how to get there and they just need me to help direct them and navigate them through this course we’re about to take,” he said.

The Astros know they’ve become perhaps the most despised team in baseball, but are trying to stay positive and focus on their loyal fans who are still with them.

“You get different opinions,” Correa said. “When I walk around Houston people are behind us, they love us. So, it just depends what you ask.”

Houston hitters might also be concerned about getting beaned after several pitchers said they'd intentionally throw at the players they consider cheaters.

Manfred addressed the issue Sunday and said there will be no tolerance for such behavior.

"I hope that I made it extremely clear to them that retaliation in-game by throwing at a batter intentionally will not be tolerated, whether it's Houston or anybody else," Manfred said. “It's dangerous and it is not helpful to the current situation.”

The Astros lauded the warning by Manfred and hope it keeps that from happening this season.

“I don't think that's the first time he said that," Altuve said. “He said that multiple times and it's (good) because that's dangerous."