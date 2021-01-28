Source: Watson requests trade from Texans

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, wasn't just disgruntled about the way Houston went about its coaching search. He was also upset that owner Cal McNair did not take his opinion into account when hiring general manager Nick Caserio, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network.

The Texans, who had years of woes at quarterback before drafting Watson, don't want to part with the talented 25-year-old who led the NFL in yards passing this season. But so far they have been unable to change his mind about his desire to leave.

His 4,823 yards passing and 33 touchdown passes both set franchise records. He also set a team mark by completing 70.2 percent of his passes. He had 10 300-yard passing games to give him 20 in his career.

Watson has found support from many players around the league in recent weeks concerning his desire to be traded, including from one of the greatest players in franchise history.