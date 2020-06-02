Southern Cayuga Central School District:

My husband and I moved to this area to raise our children. Together we sought ways to become more involved in our community. Initially we did this through volunteering, community race organization and youth sport leagues. As our kids continue to grow and they become more involved in school my focus turned to wanting to be a bigger part of that area of their lives. When I ran for my first term it was with the intent to learn as much as I could about our school and how it functions. I wanted to understand the how and why of things as well as to take part in our schools growth and development. I feel fortunate to live where I do. I love my community and I appreciate the folks that live here. Raising my kids here always makes me remember that it truly takes a village to raise a child. am thankful to be a part of this village and hope to continue my journey of learning for another term.