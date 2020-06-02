Southern Cayuga Central School District:

Proposed budget: 18,061,671 ... +1.6%
Estimated tax levy: +1.0%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposal for $4,900,000 capital project, with $1 million from capital reserve fund to offset local share of capital construction costs, reducing borrowing amount to $3,900,000. Would include high school kitchen electric upgrades, driveway and sidewalk replacement/repairs ad other repairs. 2. Purchase three 66-passenger buses and one Dodge Caravan replacement, at a cost not to exceed $413,470. 3. Total requested support for Aurora Free Library and Hazard Library is $122,150.
School board candidates (two three-year seats):
Christine Brozon
Age: 52
Family: Married; two children, 13 and 15
Residence: Aurora, town of Ledyard
Education: In 1992, I received my master's in industrial organizational psychology/human relations from Brooklyn College.
Elected office and community service experience: I am currently seeking a second term for the Southern Cayuga School District school board. Currently I am supporting my children in all their extracurricular activities which keeps our family rather busy. In recent years my community activities included various levels of involvement with Camp Gregory, community race organization, youth sport programs, and Friends of Long Point.
Top three priorities:
1. From my perspective, I believe the top priority for our district is creating the best educational experience for the children of our community. This experience is multi-leveled. Offering opportunities for the best education possible, creating social outlets, and serving as a center for community events. Looking after our children and their families is all part of the whole child approach that SCCS does so well. We have an outstanding assemblage of teachers supporting our kids every day along with our staff and administration.
2. A second priority is continued responsible fiscal management. Our school is our community and our community is our school. That is an important relationship that has to be considered in decision making. Keeping our children at the forefront is always a priority. Thoughtful planning and considering community impact should always be part of the process.
3. In my opinion, a third priority for our district is supporting the development of “creating community” with our school being the center of it all. Our district is geographically far reaching so in that way it serves as a community center. But beyond that I feel it serves as an institution that networks for its members. To do this relationships must be fostered through open communication and transparency. By supporting each other, we can continue to accomplish great things.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
My husband and I moved to this area to raise our children. Together we sought ways to become more involved in our community. Initially we did this through volunteering, community race organization and youth sport leagues. As our kids continue to grow and they become more involved in school my focus turned to wanting to be a bigger part of that area of their lives. When I ran for my first term it was with the intent to learn as much as I could about our school and how it functions. I wanted to understand the how and why of things as well as to take part in our schools growth and development. I feel fortunate to live where I do. I love my community and I appreciate the folks that live here. Raising my kids here always makes me remember that it truly takes a village to raise a child. am thankful to be a part of this village and hope to continue my journey of learning for another term.
Rachel McCarthy
Age: 46
Family: Married; two children, ages 12 and 14
Residence: King Ferry
Education: MPS in public garden management and BS in landscape architecture, both from Cornell University.
Elected office and community service experience: Southern Cayuga Central School CCYO youth basketball organization board member and volunteer
Top three priorities:
1. Safety. When schools reopen, how do we make sure that teaching and learning are safe for all members of our school community.
2. Accessibility. How do we improve accessibility to resources and learning for members of our community who do not have access to the internet or transportation to visit a hotspot location. All students need to have access to these resources.
3. Academic and extracurricular programs. Maintain excellence in academic and extracurricular programming while being mindful of budget cuts and reductions.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am a passionate educator and learner with a variety of experience in teaching, program development and assessment. As the curriculum coordinator for landscape development at Alfred State College, I evaluated and taught most of the landscape courses and developed several new courses for the program. In my current position as an extension educator with Cornell University, I direct the education and outreach activities for two national invasive species detection programs. A major element of my programs is online learning where I design and develop online courses so that our volunteers can learn at their own pace. While I enjoy the national scope of my work, I decided to run for the school board to get more involved locally within my community.
