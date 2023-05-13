Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Southern Cayuga Central School District Office, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora

Proposed budget: $19,845,920. ... +$5.99%

Estimated tax levy: +2.00%

Tax cap: Below tax cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: 1. $15.5 million capital improvement project to make improvements and reconstruct district buildings and facilities, including original furnishings, machinery, equipment, apparatus, appurtenances, and site improvements, including athletic field improvements. 2. Purchase two 66-passenger school buses, one 54-passenger wheelchair bus and one minivan for student transportation at cost not to exceed $551,381. 3. Aurora Free Library budget increase of $5,000. 4. Hazard Library Association budget increase of $5,000.

School board candidates (two three-year seats available):

Rachel McCarthy

Age: 49

Family: Married, two children, ages 15 and 17

Town of residence: King Ferry

Education: Master's degree in public garden management and horticulture, Cornell University

Elected office and community service experience: Southern Cayuga central schools board member 2020-23, serve on the athletics, policy, and directions and long-range committees; previously served on the facilities committee; served on Southern Cayuga CCYO committee, managed student referees’ schedules and compensation.

Top three priorities:

1. Faculty and staff recruitment, recognition and retention. Teachers are our greatest asset and key drivers of our students’ academic successes. As a small rural district, it can be difficult to compete with larger districts, however, we must invest in our teachers, ensure they are supported, and feel appreciated. Fostering a positive and supportive atmosphere helps attract and retain high-quality, dedicated teachers who elevate the achievements of the district and our children.

2. Academic success for all students. In 2022, SCCS performed better on New York State Regents exam than any other school in Cayuga County; we were #1 overall for passing New York State Regents exams at 94% as compared to 81% for other Cayuga County small schools. Additionally, SCCS ranked #1 overall for grades 3-8 in English language arts and math with a proficiency rate of 54% vs. the county small school average of 41%. We need to continue our strong performance on these assessments. We also need to build the program by ensuring that students have the coursework they need for success, whether they plan to attend college or enter the workforce.

3. Greater community engagement. Public schools are at the center of our communities. We need effective communication between the school district and community to strengthen the partnership between the community and district. Building participation at school-sponsored events will also unite us and allow us to celebrate our students’ accomplishments.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

I am excited to be running for my second term on the Southern Cayuga school board. As a longtime member of the Southern Cayuga community, I care deeply about the success of all students at Southern Cayuga Central School. Public schools are at the center of our communities, and every child deserves access to an exceptional public education. I have a passion for learning, and my education has always been a priority throughout my life. I have built a career around teaching and training, educational program development, and assessment. I am pleased to leverage my time and skill sets to help develop academic and extracurricular opportunities for the children of our district. If elected for a second term, I will continue to support the district and its goals. I will work collectively with all stakeholders to provide the best education possible for all Southern Cayuga Central School District students. The Southern Cayuga Central School District has a lot to be proud of and it is essential that all stakeholders—students and their families, teachers, staff, and community members—take pride in the district and continue to build toward excellence together.

Timothy Pallokat

Age: 51

Family: Married; four children, ages 12, 14, 26 and 32; two stepchildren, ages 29 and 33.

Town of residence: Ledyard

Education: Associate degree in farm business management at Vermont Technical College

Elected office and community service experience: I have been an active board member of the NYBPA (New York Beef Producers Association). I have held leadership roles within the community that include positions on NYFB (New York Farm Bureau) and the Cornell Beef Advisory Board. Currently, I am serving as the assistant superintendent of Evergreen Cemetery, and I am a board member on the NYAA (New York Angus Association).

Top three priorities:

1. One priority of the school district should be student achievement. This is accomplished using research based instructional strategies while supporting and challenging all students for academic success. It is imperative to establish and maintain inclusive learning environments that are physically, academically, and emotionally safe for student success.

2. Another priority of the school district should be fiscal responsibility. This includes prioritizing budgets to meet the needs of students while maintaining fiscal solvency and efficiently allocating resources (i.e., facilities, supplies, etc.) to support student learning. Maintaining transparency by conducting budget review meetings with community and staff is an integral part of fiscal responsibility, too.

3. A third priority of the school district should be district culture where a strong home-school connection through family outreach and professional development is developed and maximized. Families should be supported, valued, and involved. An open-door policy while prioritizing the safety of our students and staff builds trust and confidence in the school district.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

I decided to run for school board because I want to help children get the best public education possible. I believe the most important thing is to put our students first, ensuring they acquire the necessary tools to become successful citizens and lifelong learners. We must support our teachers and staff as they educate our children. My knowledge and experience will help me to work collaboratively and provide leadership to create a mission for the best possible education for our children.

Kishan Zuber

Age: 44

Family: Married, one child, age 14

Town of residence: Ledyard

Education: Master’s degree, Binghamton University

Elected office and community service experience: Supporter of Southern Cayuga Athletics, Aurora Free Library and Long Point State Park

Top three priorities:

1. Develop a budget that adequately supports the students and ensures our educators have the resources they need to provide a future forward education.

2. Support a curriculum that embraces innovative technology and prepares students for successful lives after graduation.

3. Actively engaging the community in district activities, events and initiatives

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

I grew up in a small rural area in Pennsylvania, attending a local school district that is very similar to Southern Cayuga. I believe in the transformative power of education and I'm passionate about ensuring that students have access to education and opportunities that allow them to excel beyond the limits of their circumstances. I’ve resided in the town of Ledyard for the past seven years and I am proud to support the families and friends of the Southern Cayuga School District. As a community member, leader in higher education and parent, I’ll bring a broad and diverse perspective to the board. I believe I can contribute to the community by offering my professional experience. I have a strong background in budget management, resource allocation, contract negotiation, board relations, curriculum development, and policy writing. Education changed my life and open doors of opportunity for me. I want to join in the board’s efforts to positively impact student experiences and support our teachers.